DWTS Champ’s Instagram Account Restricted: ‘This Is BS’

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ had her Instagram account restricted after the social platform determined that she violated standards.

On November 10, 2023, Rumer Willis shared a screenshot of a message she received in which she was notified that her account was blocked from non-followers. She had two of her posts flagged for “sexual activity or nudity.”

In one of the photos, Willis posed nude from the waist up but was completely covered by her arms. In the other post, she was topless while breastfeeding her daughter, Louetta.

“I’m sorry but this is BS. I see accounts all the time that are way more naked or scandalous than this (even I posted way more scandalous pics than this),” Willis wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“My body is totally covered and I’m feeding my daughter. WTF. Has this happened to anyone else?” she asked her followers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumer Willis Hasn’t Deleted the Photos

At the time of this writing, Willis still hadn’t deleted the photos that Instagram claims violated its standards.

On August 14, 2023, Willis penned a candid caption about her body changing after giving birth to her first child.

“This body of mine made a human from scratch…and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter and see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face. She is the love of my life,” she wrote.

The post, which wasn’t sexual in nature, garnered more than 98,000 likes and dozens of supportive comments, many from her “Dancing With the Stars” family.

The second post that Instagram says violated its standards was shared by Willis just two days later. It featured another lengthy caption about motherhood in honor of the actor’s birthday.

“This new version of me is someone I love more than I ever thought I could. I feel more comfortable in my skin. More confident than I ever imagined. I have known for so many years that being a mother would bring me into alignment with a divine purpose I have always felt and to known that my intuition was right has given me a trust within myself that I am so deeply grateful for,” Willis’ caption read, in part.

Rumer Willis Has Shared Vulnerable Posts in the Past

Willis has uploaded plenty of photos of herself being vulnerable over the past few years. She hasn’t uploaded any pictures or videos that show full nudity, however. And, as evidenced by her post about Instagram limiting her account, it looks like she’s never had a problem with the content that she chooses to share.

For example, on February 14, 2022, Willis shared a photo of herself in lace lingerie.

“This year I have been working on exploring the shadows and radically accepting them, as challenging as that may feel at times. Allowing myself to be seen, to be vulnerable. Shining a light on them and reframing the idea around growth from trying to let go or get rid of parts of myself to allowing them all to exist and loving them all,” she captioned the post.

Then, on June 5, 2022, she shared some candid shots from her bathtub.

No word on what Willis plans to do to right her account with Instagram.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green May Have Jinxed Their Relationship