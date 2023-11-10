Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green May Have Jinxed Their Relationship

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have solidified their love with a matching couples tattoo. The pair, who got engaged earlier in 2023, debuted the tattoos in an Instagram post on October 22, 2023.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro and the “Beverly Hills: 90210” actor each got the word “love” on their hands, with the “LO” on the left side and the “VE” on the right. When they put their individual hands together, the word comes together. Also, when they hold hands, the word also forms in full.

“For each other and for ourselves,” Burgess captioned the post, adding a black heart emoji. Burgess said that she also got a tattoo in honor of her son, Zane, who was born in 2022.

Of course, there are many people — and tattoo artists — who strongly feel that getting a couples tattoo is “bad luck.” Burgess and Green don’t seem too concerned with superstitions, however.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the New ‘Love’ Tattoo

In Burgess’ Instagram post, there was a photo of her and Green laying next to each other while holding hands, making the word “love” with the “lo” on Green’s hand and the “ve” on Burgess’ hand.

In a second photo in the gallery, Burgess shared her two hands together, making the word “love.” Fans of Burgess and Green really seemed to like the matching tattoos and expressed such in the comments section.

“You are inspiration! I’m doing this with my hubby and my girls! One side will be his initials and the other side will be my girls,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful!! Love that it works for both of you and alone, that’s a perfect way to do it,” someone else added.

“I’m so grateful you & @brianaustingreen found out each!!!! The love you two share is beautiful!!!” a third comment read.

“Love this!!! You know when you find your soul mate,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Got Engaged in July

A few months before solidifying their love for one another by way of ink, Green got down on one knee and asked Burgess to marry him. Green decided to pop the question at the surprise party that Burgess threw for his 50th.

“Noah is holding Zane, and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box. And they all come in there and they stand next to Brian, and he takes the box from Journey and he opens it up to me and he says, ‘Would you spend the rest of your life with us?’ I was just looking at him like, ‘I can’t believe this is really happening,'” Burgess said on the “Old-ish” podcast in September 2023.

The duo also shared the news in an Instagram post. “Our latest chapter,” read the caption of their joint post.

In an interview with People magazine in September 2023, Burgess said that she and Green weren’t exactly in a rush to tie the knot.

“We haven’t even talked about it at all. We had such a full busy life with things and four kids at home and we’re in no rush. Honestly, I’m so grateful to be able to say he’s my fiancé, not my boyfriend now,” she told the outlet.

READ NEXT: Cheryl Burke Says a DWTS Pro ‘Came’ at Her