DWTS Champ Fires Back Over Shaming She’s Received

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion is firing back after regularly enduring lots of fan criticism over the past year. Season 20 DWTS winner Rumer Willis never thought sharing her breastfeeding journey with her daughter Louetta would be a big deal to people.

However, her openness in sharing her experience has ruffled some feathers. Willis recently shared her take on it all.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumer Willis Says She Grew up in a ‘Naked House’

On May 13, People shared Willis’ thoughts. She welcomed her daughter Louetta in April 2023, and frequently shares updates on life with her daughter via her Instagram page. That, at times, includes photos or updates on her breastfeeding journey.

“I didn’t think it was that big of a thing because I grew up in a naked house,” Willis told the media outlet. She continued, “I didn’t grow up in a house where we had shame about being naked, ever. I didn’t think I was posting that crazy of things even for me,” she added.

Willis started to notice a pattern of Instagram followers commenting she should be keeping her breastfeeding “private.” She said, “I’m like, ‘Really? How would you feel if I told you to lock yourself in a little cubicle at the airport when you wanted to eat?'”

“I’m feeding my kid. It’s not sexual unless you’re making it that way,” she added.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion noted, “I think what we’ve really lost in our society is a lot of the community of support in motherhood.” Willis continued, “So I think, for me,” what’s so important…is I want to create a more intentional community for women to be able to share their experiences, share their choices.”

The DWTS Champion Laments the ‘Weird World’ She Lives In

Receiving criticism over what she posts about Louetta is not a new trend for Willis. In March, she shared a photo on Instagram showing her breastfeeding the baby. Louetta was naked, and her bare bottom was visible in the photo.

The photo caused a stir among her followers, who thought the picture was inappropriate to share publicly. Willis did not take it down.

She told People, “I posted the cutest photo of her where you can literally see the line of her butt on my Instagram, and I didn’t think it was going to be a big deal.” However, Willis revealed, “people literally went off on me as if I had posted an up-close photo of her vagina.”

“They were like, ‘The sexual predators. This is horrific. Shame on you.’ Blah, blah, blah. You’re making it sexual, but it’s a crack in her butt,” Willis continued.

Willis also commented on how she almost never shares Louetta’s face in her Instagram posts. “We’re in such a weird kind of world where I don’t know if I should, I don’t know if I should not.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” champ added, “It’s a weird world to live in with these decisions that we have to make.”

Despite the criticism she receives, Willis embraces that “we’re in an era that is really waking up to the power that is in motherhood.”