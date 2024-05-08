Popular Television Host Suggests He Would Compete on DWTS

Popular television host Ryan Seacrest suggested that he’d open to compete on “Dancing With the Stars.”

On May 5, ahead of “American Idol,” Seacrest posted a video of himself dancing on X. “Getting ready to (body) roll on a new episode of #AmericanIdol TONIGHT your IDOL hopefuls will be singing from the Adele songbook & ‘Songs That Make You Wanna Dance,’ with @ciara as mentor and a special performance by @Meghan_Trainor,” he wrote.

In an interview with ET after the episode, Seacrest talked about the dance video. “I think America’s been waiting for some moves,” he told the outlet, adding, “I mean, I’ve had them bottled up. It was time to break out the hips and show they can move a little bit.”

When asked if he’d ever do “Dancing With the Stars,” Seacrest responded, “I don’t know. Never say never after that, right?”

Here’s what you need to know:

Ryan Seacrest Likely Doesn’t Have the Time to Compete on Season 33

Getting ready to (body) roll on a new episode of #AmericanIdol 🕺TONIGHT your IDOL hopefuls will be singing from the Adele songbook & “Songs That Make You Wanna Dance”, with @ciara as mentor and a special performance by @Meghan_Trainor pic.twitter.com/CyvgRu5iN7 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 5, 2024

While it sounds like Seacrest might be open to giving ballroom dancing a try, he’s unlikely to join the show anytime soon. In addition to hosting “American Idol,” Seacrest is also set to replace Pay Sajak as the host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest said in a statement in June 2023, per the New York Post.

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition,” he continued, adding, “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

In addition to his hosting duties, Seacrest also hosts his own radio show five days per week. Given the demanding rehearsal schedules for “Dancing With the Stars,” it seems like it would be impossible for Seacrest to sign on — at least this year.

Ryan Seacrest Previously Dated ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Co-Host, Julianne Hough

Seacrest has an interesting connection to “Dancing With the Stars.” The new “Wheel of Fortune” host previously dated pro-turned-judge-turned co-host, Julianne Hough. The two were first romantically linked in 2010.

“I was reluctant because he is such an influential guy, and what if it didn’t work out. I’m very in love, and it feels great. I feel like I’m more comfortable in my own skin,” she told InStyle magazine in 2012, according to Just Jared.

About a year later, however, she and Seacrest split. A source told Us Weekly that Seacrest’s busy work schedule was the reason for the split.

Things may or may not be awkward for the former lovers if Seacrest was to join season 33. It has already been confirmed that Hough will be returning to host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Posts First Engagement Photo