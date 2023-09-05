Shirley Ballas Leaks Huge DWTS Cast Announcement for Season 32

Shirley Ballas has confirmed a “Dancing With the Stars” rumor: Lindsay Arnold’s younger sister Rylee Arnold will be a pro on season 32.

“I’ve known this beautiful girl the majority of her life … and look at her now about to join the @dancingwiththestars US professional cast. @ryleearnold1,” Ballas, who is former DWTS pro Mark Ballas’ mom, captioned an Instagram post on September 5, 2023. About 30 minutes later, Shirley Ballas deleted the post.

“Huggeee congratulations. I am so proud of you. You have worked so hard at your dancing. It has been an honour to know you and to have trained you from a small child. In my book you’re a super star in the making. Enjoy this ride young lady we are all behind you. Your dance mama is sooo proud,” Shirley Ballas added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Shirley Ballas Leaking the News in a Reddit Thread

Since ABC isn’t set to officially announce the cast for season 32 until September 13, 2023, it seems as though Shirley Ballas jumped the gun with her social media post, which is likely why she quickly deleted it.

Nevertheless, someone grabbed a screenshot and shared it on Reddit where “Dancing With the Stars” fans reacted.

“Shirley is so funny. She cannot keep a secret,” one person wrote.

“This is actually iconic tho. She may have deleted it but that won’t stop us from seeing it still,” someone else added.

“LMAOOO homegirl really leaked it. Icon status,” a third comment read.

“Ugh I love her. She seems like such a sweet lady,” a fourth Redditor said, referring to Shirley Ballas.

Lindsay Arnold Previously Teased That She Might Have ‘Fun Connections’ to Season 32

On August 24, 2023, Lindsay Arnold took to TikTok to share that she’s decided not to return for season 32.

“I’ve been thinking long and hard. Ultimately, this season is not going to work out for me and my family,” she continued. “I know that’s not the answer that probably some of you want to hear, but, at the end of the day, it’s what is best for me and my family,” she said.

Also in the video, Lindsay Arnold teased something for the upcoming season, saying that she “may be having some fun connections to this season.” Fans began speculating that Lindsay Arnold’s younger sister, who is also a professional dancer, might be on the new season, but thought she may start off as part of the troupe.

When DWTS insider Kristen Burtt revealed that there wouldn’t be a troupe on season 32, fans were left thinking that Rylee Arnold would be part of the main cast. A few days later, Burtt took to TikTok to confirm the pro lineup and Rylee Arnold made the list.

On September 5, 2023, Lindsay Arnold took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was heading to Los Angeles, though she didn’t say why. It’s likely that she’s going to spend some time with Rylee Arnold and maybe give her some tips during rehearsals, since those are rumored to be starting this week.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Calls Unplanned Pregnancy ‘Shocking’