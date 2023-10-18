Fans Criticize Rylee Arnold for Copying Choreography From Season 28 Dance

The newest “Dancing With the Stars” pro is being criticized after using the same choreography from a season 28 dance.

On October 17, 2023, Rylee Arnold took to ballroom with her partner Harry Jowsey for Disney Night. The two dressed up as Woody and Bo Peep from “Toy Story” for a Quickstep to “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” And while they earned their highest scores of the season to date (21/30), some fans picked up on something peculiar.

As it turns out, parts of the choreography in the dance were taken directly from a dance performed by Arnold’s older sister. On season 28, Lindsay Arnold and her celebrity partner Sean Spicer also danced a Quickstep to the same song. Now, some internet users have pointed out that there are very obvious similarities in the choreography that Rylee Arnold used.

Many Fans Are Criticizing Rylee Arnold for Recycling Her Sister’s Choreography

Fans took to Reddit to react to the sequences of the dances that appeared to be the same.

“I was wondering how an 18 year old with likely minimal choreography experience was going to hold up against the other pros. Now I know how she’s doing it,” one person wrote.

“I kept thinking throughout that dance how much she reminded me of Lindsay, more than usual. Now I know why,” someone else added.

“Oh no, Obviously choreo is reused sometimes. But to the exact same song, at the exact same part, on the exact same theme night?” a third Redditor said.

“Im sorry but this is wild. If Lindsay wants to choreograph for her at least she could choreograph original content?? Nobody would ever know if she did that but instead she is copying dances step by step,” a fourth comment read.

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Made it Through to Week 5

The duplicate choreography didn’t bother too many viewers as Jowsey and Rylee Arnold did advance to week 5 in the competition. The couple eliminated on week 4 was Britt Stewart and Adrian Peterson.

Despite any of the background noise, Rylee Arnold and Jowsey appear to be enjoying their time together. The two have also been laying into the rumors that they’re dating, which seems to be working for them, especially when it comes to their TikTok views.

Meanwhile, Jowsey is continuously grateful for the opportunity to be on the show.

“I really love reality television, and this is the third show I’ve been on in the past four months. I just have this big spurt of energy right now where I feel like I need to do television projects,” he told WWD.

He also explained that he likes doing the competition shows because they are different from what he’s used to doing.

“There’s a feel-good nature to the competitive stuff that’s different from the dating shows I’ve done where everyone just wants to hook up with somebody,” he told the outlet.

Jowsey rose to fame on Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle.”

