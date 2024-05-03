Rylee Arnold Responds to Harry Jowsey Podcast Diss

Harry Jowsey is in hot water with “Dancing With the Stars” fans — and possibly with his season 32 partner, Rylee Arnold .

Days after the debut of his new podcast, “Boyfriend Material,” the “Too Hot to Handle” alum is getting clapback from fans over the way he described his partnership with Arnold. In addition, Arnold made a cheeky comment to make it known that she heard Jowsey’s message loud and clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rylee Arnold Responded to Harry Jowsey’s Now-Viral Comments About Her

On his podcast, Jowsey, 26, claimed he had no idea who Arnold, 18, was when she was introduced as his partner for DWTS season 32. “I get to the studio I open the door and I look around… and I look across from me and there is this cute little blonde girl called Rylee. I had no [expletive] idea who this lady was because it was her first season as a pro and she didn’t come up in my extensive research.”

Jowsey noted that Arnold stopped him as he was about to walk out of the room and call his manager.

Arnold’s story of their first meeting was different. In December 2023, she told “The Weekly Trash” podcast that when she first met Jowsey she told him he was “gorgeous” and was “literally, like, shaking.” She also shared that she was a fan of his Netflix reality show.

Following Jowsey’s description of her on their podcast, Arnold, who recently purchased her first home, seemed like less of a fan. On May 2, she sarcastically told fans on TikTok, “I’m just a cute little blonde girl living in a cute little house.”

Her sister Brynlee wrote on Instagram, “The cutest little blonde girl I’ve ever seen tbh.”

As of this writing, Jowsey and Arnold are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Fans Think Harry Jowsey Used Rylee Arnold

Throughout their run on DWTS, rumors swirled that Jowsey and Arnold were dating. The two posted flirty TikTok videos and coyly dodged dating questions. In November, Jowsey gifted Arnold a $15,000 diamond bracelet which further fueled dating rumors.

A month after their DWTS partnership ended, Jowsey spent the holidays with Arnold’s family. He also continued the narrative about his possible romance with the dancer. “Well, who knows? Who knows what could happen,” he told Entertainment Tonight in January 2024.”[Leave] a little bit of hope.”

But on his podcast, Jowsey claimed he had a “secret” girlfriend while he was on DWTS. He explained that dating Arnold was never a consideration. “Rylee and I set boundaries from the start,” he said. “I told her ‘I am not the right guy for you.’ I have got a very colorful past as you guys know. And she’s so fresh to this scene and this industry and everything. Like, it’s just it would feel like I would be robbing her of her 20s. Also guys I’m 26, she’s 18, remember.”

“I’m sorry if this answer breaks some hearts but I’m here to confirm once and for all Rylee and I have never been in any type of relationship,” he said.

During a May 2, 2024 appearance on “Access Daily,” Jowsey further distanced himself from Arnold romantically. After co-host Mario Lopez suggested that the two were once “together” as a couple, Jowsey said, “No. They have rumors about everyone. She’s too good for me,” he added.

Fans flipped out, especially after Jowsey posted an teaser video for his partnership with the dating app Tinder. In the video, he asked fans to help him find a girlfriend.

In comments on his “Boyfriend Material” podcast’s YouTube page, one fan wrote, “Dude can’t even be a good friend. He def can’t handle being someone’s boyfriend. 😒”

“You should probably stay single because being a player isn’t cute🫶🏼,” another agreed.

Others lashed out at how Jowsey dismissed Arnold.

“Why is he talking about Rylee like she’s the little girl who has a crush on the jock in high school, Get a grip— she is way out of YOUR LEAGUE,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m afraid Rylee got used for views and promoting this podcast. I’m so sorry Rylee. You deserve better,” another added.

On Reddit, one commenter accused Jowsey of manipulating Arnold. “He got attention being with her and now he’s done with her.”

“It’s the cute blonde little girl that HE had to set boundaries for. It’s the implication that she was immature and had puppy love for him, wanted to date him and couldn’t be professional,” another wrote.

“We’re not mad because you aren’t dating Rylee. We’re mad that you continued to post with her knowing you weren’t together for the views and now that your podcast is out your finally ‘so single’ 🤨,” a TikTok commenter wrote to Jowsey.

