DWTS Fans Notice ‘Chemistry’ Between Pro & Her Season 32 Partner

On February 28, 2024, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Rylee Arnold, 18, shared a TikTok that she made with her season 32 dance partner, Harry Jowsey, 26.

The reality television stars, who became the best of friends after meeting, tried some Voodoo Donuts in a video that has since gone viral. The two sat close together as they did a sort of taste test, with them feeding one another bites of their respective donuts.

Due to a sound issue, Jowsey and Arnold did a voice over, which made the video more fun to watch. However, many fans quickly took to the comments section of the post to talk about the apparent “chemistry” between the dance partners.

Fans Also Took to Reddit to React to Rylee Arnold’s TikTok

Aside from the dozens of comments on TikTok, some DWTS fans also took to Reddit to react to Arnold and Jowsey’s flirty donut video. Someone shared the TikTok, kicking off a new thread, and comments began piling up.

“Didn’t she graduate high school less than a year ago?? This man is 26,” one person wrote.

“They’re cute. Friends or more, idk why some in this sub are so hateful towards them. They’re not hurting anyone and put out really cute content,” someone else said.

“I knew this was gonna happen lmao as soon as tour started and they hung out again people would say they were dating again. it was a cute tiktok but I genuinely don’t see a romantic future for them,” a third comment read.

“Rylee and Harry put out great content! I really don’t get why the sub is so bothered. It’s great exposure for DWTS. Maybe people are so stuck in the older demo thing but the fact the people are will excited about these two even on tour is a good thing. Idk why people are trying to make it a negative. The young demo is not the enemy,” a fourth Redditor added.

Rylee Arnold & Harry Jowsey Always Speak Highly of One Another

Although neither Arnold nor Jowsey have confirmed or denied whether or not they are more than just friends, the two both seem to be open to the possibility of their relationship blossoming into something more. Despite their age gap and different backgrounds, the two seem to really get along swimmingly.

In almost every interview they’ve done, both Arnold and Jowsey have spoken very highly of one another.

“Oh, Rylee’s everything. She’s such a sweetheart. She made me learn a lot about myself. Just how she carries and her maturity and her morals and everything like that,” Jowsey told ET. “She’s everything; she’s such a special human. I can’t believe I got to spend all of that time with her, and now I get to hang with her again. I have so much love for her, she’s incredible,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the December 12, 2023, episode of “The Weekly Trash” podcast, Arnold said that when she first saw Jowsey, she thought he was “gorgeous.” When asked if she’d consider dating the “Too Hot to Handle” star, Arnold got giddy.

“I don’t know,” she said, adding that her parents would likely approve because they “love” Jowsey.

