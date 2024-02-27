Harry Jowsey Explains Why He Ran Off Stage During DWTS Live Tour

Harry Jowsey explained why he ran off the stage during his first performance on the “Dancing With the Stars” Live Tour.

In February 2024, the “Too Hot the Handle” star and his pro dancer partner Rylee Arnold responded to a TikTok video that surfaced of him looking confused and running off during a performance at Ruth Eckard Hall in Clearwater, Florida.

Jowsey joined the DWTS Live 2024 tour for the Tuesday, Feb. 20 show in Florida. According to the DWTS Live Tour website, he will perform in the tour through March 26. But he definitely had a rocky start.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Explained Exactly What Happened With the Dance

On his opening night, Jowsey got confused in the middle of a group routine, as seen in a TikTok video posted by dalia_dq. The “Too Hot to Handle” alum didn’t know what to do after his solo bit with Arnold was finished, so Arnold put her hand out to push him away. Jowsey then ran off the stage as the other dancers continued on with the dance. Pro dancer Brandon Armstrong looked especially confused as he watched Jowsey bolt from the stage.

Arnold later posted a video with Jowsey as she did his makeup ahead of a show. In the clip, they recounted his opening night mishap. “The first night, he forgot [his moves] and he didn’t try to fix himself. He walked off stage!” the pro dancer laughed.

“No I didn’t walk, I ran!” Jowsey interrupted.

“And we do a big final pose with everybody on the stage… and Harry? Gone!” Arnold added.

“I left. I left the stage,” Jowsey explained. “And everyone’s doing bows and then they pushed me back out so I’m standing on the corner, like what am I meant to do? Then I ran off the other side. Wrong side again.”

“It was mayhem,” Arnold shared.

Harry Jowsey Asked Fans to Give Him ‘a Break’

Jowsey has poked fun at the incident. He posted a joke video to TikTok with the caption, “When it’s the first show on tour and I’ve forgotten all the dances.”

Fans reacted in the comment section of the tour video as well as in a Reddit thread, with one fan writing it was lucky Jowsey didn’t do such a thing when he was competing “on live TV.”

“Rylee trying to push him back in place and then Brandon[Armstrong looking over like where’s he going 💀💀,” one commenter noted.

“Brandon was like ‘I got this guys” and went to the front 😭,” another wrote.

“Tree trunk still standing while Riley tries to be all the moving branches i see….” another wrote in refence to a joke that Jowsey’ is as stiff as a tree onstage.

Others were curious as to how long Jowsey had to learn the routine for the tour.

“They didn’t put him on tour because of his dancing ability lol,” another fan cracked.

Jowsey actually replied to comments to the TikTok post of his dance faux pas.

“It was night 1 guys give me a break 😭😭😂😂,” he wrote.

