DWTS Pro Talks ‘Traumatic’ Mid-Season Heartbreak

New “Dancing With the Stars” pro Rylee Arnold opened up about a “traumatic” experience that she and partner Harry Jowsey had while competing on season 32.

As some fans may know, Jowsey had a French Bulldog puppy who had been making appearances on TikTok. However, the dog fell off a couch and had to be put down following the injuries he sustained.

On the December 12, 2023, episode of the “Weekly Trash” podcast, Arnold opened up about the tough time that happened in the middle of the season.

“It was so sad,” Arnold said, explaining what happened. “It was, like, a brand new puppy. I named it, too. … It was literally traumatic. And that was mid-season. And I feel like it was hard on both me and Harry,” she continued.

Harry Jowsey Shared the Sad News on Social Media

In late October 2023, fans noticed that Jowsey wasn’t posting as frequently on social media. A short while later, he explained why.

“We lost bean this weekend, when we were about to leave she fell off the couch and landed flat on her back,” he said on Snapchat. “We raced her to the emergency & the vet explained it wasn’t looking good for her. I made sure they did everything they could to save her,” he continued.

“Yesterday they called me and told me that I had to come say goodbye, so me and Rylee came down and gave her one last kiss and cuddle before she passed,” he explained.

The whole thing was emotionally draining for the DWTS partners, and Arnold said it was “really, really sad.”

“That was, like, a whole other obstacle that we had to like, get over ‘cuz it was hard,” Arnold said on the “Weekly Trash” podcast.

Harry Jowsey Has a Bulldog Named Bruce

Jowsey is a human dad to an English Bulldog named Bruce. The pup even has his own Instagram account with more than 16,000 followers. However, Jowsey hasn’t uploaded the account since February 2023.

Nevertheless, Bruce is still a part of his life and he often takes the pup with him when he travels. For example, Bruce was on-hand for Thanksgiving celebrations with the Arnold family — which Jowsey attended.

“It was amazing. It was so fun,” Arnold said on the “Weekly Trash” podcast. “He came and he brought his dog. And it was just so cute. He was so cute with all my nieces and nephew, and my family loves him,” she continued. “He met everyone. Brothers-in-law, like, everyone. … It was really fun,” she added.

In the new year, Jowsey and Arnold will be heading out on the “Dancing With the Stars” Live Tour. Before that, however, Arnold said that she plans on inviting Jowsey to spend the Christmas holiday with her and her family.

“I’m definitely going to invite him,” she said. “If he just stayed in LA, he wouldn’t do anything, probably,” she explained, adding, “If he wants to? He’s totally invited.”

