DWTS Runner-up Welcomes Baby Girl: PHOTOS

A fan-favorite “Dancing with the Stars” runner-up just expanded her family by welcoming her second child. Sadie Robertson, who came in second place during season 19 with Mark Ballas, is now a mother of two, and she shared the sweet update several days after the baby’s birth via an Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sadie Robertson & Christian Huff Welcomed Another Girl

On May 25, Robertson shared the details of her new baby’s arrival via Instagram. “Haven has brought a touch of heaven,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant wrote. The first photo included in her post showed her holding baby Haven while sitting on a hospital bed with her husband, Christian Huff, next to her. “May 22, 2023 at 8:30 am life got a whole lot sweeter! Peep the time on our phone in slide two and the sheer joy on my face,” she urged. The other slides in Robertson’s post showed photos from Haven’s delivery and early moments after her birth, including a picture with her older daughter, Honey, on her mom’s hospital bed with a doll.

“Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful. Soaking in every single moment,” the “Duck Dynasty” star gushed. The couple announced the pregnancy in November 2022, and soon after that, they revealed they were expecting a girl. The couple’s new daughter joins big sister Honey James, who arrived on May 11, 2021.

Robertson’s Husband & Little Sister Gushed Over Haven Too

Huff shared the news on his Instagram page as well. “Surreal seeing a little miracle up so close… blown away by God,” he wrote. He added, “Love you so much Haven. Some of the sweetest moments ever.” He shared some additional photos in his Instagram Stories, including one where the newborn wore a onesie that revealed her middle name is Belle. A separate Instagram page created for Honey and Haven included a sweet photo of the family of four.

“What does one do when their whole world gets rocked… lays on the ground and eats fruit snacks let the journey begin!!!” the caption read, referring to Honey laying on the sidewalk as her mom and dad posed with Haven. In a separate comment, Huff added, “You know it’s bad when the fruit snacks can’t bribe her.”

Robertson’s Instagram post revealing Haven’s arrival immediately received a lot of love from colleagues and fans. Within just a couple of hours, the post had already received 570,000 likes and 4,650 comments. In addition to thousands of notes from fans, family, and friends, Robertson received congratulations from fellow entertainers such as Roma Downey, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, gymnast Carly Patterson, actor Taylor Lautner, Tori Roloff of “Little People, Big World,” and “Dancing with the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold. Quite a few comments referenced how Robertson and Huff’s daughters looked alike.

“She is Honey2.0. Omg I thought it was an old pic of her,” read one note.

“Omg. That man has strong genes,” added someone else, referencing Huff.

“Copy and paste. Honey and Haven are identical,” a third commenter shared.

“5th picture is literally Honey’s twin!! Congratulations,” another person declared.

Robertson’s younger sister Bella Robertson Mayo also shared photos of Haven on her Instagram page too. “Haven Belle Huff has entered the world & we are in LOVE!!!” she wrote. “My little name sake and new best friend, I love you more than you will ever know!” the former “Duck Dynasty” star added. The caption also declared, “my sister is a rockstar & makes the cutest babies!”