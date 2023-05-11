Lindsay Arnold’s Daughters Meet for the 1st Time: VIDEO

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold recently welcomed her second child with her husband, Sam Cusick. The new family member is a daughter, named June, and she joins her older sister, Sage. In a new social media post, the “DWTS” star shared an adorable video showing Sage meeting June for the first time, and fans are in love.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Arnold & Sam Cusick Brought Sage to the Hospital

Arnold and Cusick welcomed baby June on May 3, and she has since shared via Instagram that the journey came with some frightening moments. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro had previously revealed the baby was breach, and once she was born, they learned why. June had the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck six times, and everybody in the delivery room was shocked. It took a few minutes for the medical team to get June alert and breathing, which was terrifying for Arnold and Cusick. Luckily, mom and baby are both recovering well.

Once both mom and baby June had recovered a little bit, big sister Sage was brought to the hospital to meet the new family member. Arnold shared a video compilation of the sweet moments in an Instagram post on May 8, and it generated a big reaction. “Sage meets June. My whole entire world in this video. I’ve never felt more love,” the “Dancing with the Stars” pro wrote in the caption of her post. As the video began, Arnold added text that read, “Our 2 1/2 year old meeting her baby sister for the first time.” First, Cusick filmed as he followed Sage and she cautiously entered the hospital room. Arnold filmed as well, so she caught Sage’s initial expression as she first saw her little sister. Then the video shifted to show Sage in the bed next to her mom and the new big sister held June for the first time. While she looked a little timid at first, she warmed up quickly. She also had a chance to sit next to her dad and hold June, and she seemed to gain confidence quickly as she snuggled the family’s new addition.

‘DWTS’ Colleagues & Fans Adored the Video

“Dancing with the Stars” pros Witney Carson and Peta Murgatroyd quickly commented on Arnold’s video, admitting it had them tearing up. As fans know, both Carson and Murgatroyd are soon welcoming their second children as well. Rachael Kirkconnell, who is with Arnold’s former “DWTS” partner, “The Bachelor” star Matt James, noted she couldn’t stop crying either. Arnold’s sisters Jensen and Brynley added sweet, emotional comments too.

“It’s such an emotional moment when your first baby meets next baby — congratulations! Beautiful family,” shared one supporter.

“Don’t you wonder what goes thru their minds??? She’s such a doll,” added another.

“Love seeing you and your cute little family! Thanks for sharing the good and bad with us! Congratulations, Sage is gonna be the best big sis to baby June,” someone else wrote.

“You could tell she was trying to be so gentle — what a sweet moment,” read another note.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans found the video showing Sage first meeting June to be quite sweet and several admitted to crying as they watched. Someone else wrote, “It’s so beautiful seeing you so happy. I’m glad your little princess is safe and healthy. Thank you for sharing your beautiful moments with us and congrats to you, Sam, Sage, and June.”