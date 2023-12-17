Fans Can’t Believe What Sasha Farber Posted on Social Media

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sasha Farber gave fans quite a show when he posted a photo of himself in the buff.

He took to his Instagram Stories on December 13, 2023, to share a mirror selfie in which he covered up his private parts with nothing but a pair of Calvin Klein underwear. The ballroom pro showed off his toned muscles, including his ripped abs, and was sure to tag the brand for good measure. Clearly visible was Farber’s steer tattoo, which sits on his lower abdomen.

Some fans who checked out Farber’s Instagram Story were quick to head over to Reddit to react, many admitting that they didn’t expect to see such a risqué pic on Farber’s account.

Here’s what you need to know:

This Isn’t the First Time That Sasha Farber Showed Off His Body

Farber isn’t shy when it comes to showing off his body, and has been known to share photos and videos of himself without a shirt on.

For example, on November 6, 2023, he took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in the sauna. He was seated which in a pair of black Calvin Klein underwear and draped another item over his lap as to not show too much.

Nevertheless, his near-nude post-finale snap had fans talking. Many took to Reddit to react to seeing what Farber decided to share with the world.

“Was not expecting that!” one Redditor wrote.

“Regretting my choice to not have instagram suddenly lol,” someone else added.

“Uhh wasn’t expecting that at all were we………… LMAO. But at the same time not surprised,” the original poster said.

“Jump scare,” a fourth comment read.

Farber was previously married to Emma Slater. The two split in 2022 and Slater filed for divorce about a year later. It seems that Farber’s skin-baring posts have become more common since he’s been single.

Sasha Farber Made it to the Finals on Season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Farber was partnered with Alyson Hannigan on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.” The two became great friends and had a really great season together, making it all the way to the finals. Although they didn’t win the Mirrorball Trophy, both have spoken highly about the experience they shared together.

On December 9, 2023, Hannigan took to Instagram to give Farber (and herself) a shoutout after she lost 20 pounds on the show.

“I can’t thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Farber shared his own tribute post to Hannigan.

“This is a journey I’ll never forget. I got to transform this incredible woman into the dancer she became, and in between gained a friend for life,” he captioned an Instagram post after the finale.

“Alyson broke all the boundaries and hurdles she came in with , and each week was a new challenge for her, but at the end of the day everything was worth it, just so we can do this freestyle,” he added.

Farber and Hannigan finished the competition in fifth place.

