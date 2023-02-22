‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Emma Slater Files For Divorce From Sasha Farber

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Emma Slater has officially filed for divorce from professional dancer Sasha Farber nearly a year after separating.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, later cited “irreconcilable differences” and is not looking to pay spousal support. The filing calls for “amicably resolving all property issues.”

The outlet reports that the couple will likely have their divorce finalized quickly.

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Split in August 2022

The “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers officially called it quits in August 2022.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” one source told Us Weekly at the time. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

The source said it was a tough decision for the couple to make.

“It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the source told the outlet.

Farber and Slater first started dating in 2011, but they broke up briefly in 2014. In 2016, they got engaged and tied the knot in 2018.

Though neither have publicly commented on their split at the time of writing, Slater did say the two would be “friends for life.”

After the Monday, October 17, 2022 episode of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 when Farber and his partner, Selma Blair, left the competition, Slater went live on Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes information from the press line.

She also shared exactly how she felt about Blair and Farber having to leave the competition, calling them the “true champions of the night.”

“Seeing her leave at such an early point in the competition, it’s sad, but it’s 100% the right thing to do,” Slater said at the time. “And she just superseded all kinds of expectations. She got 40 from the judges, a standing ovation, and she’s an absolute goddess. I think her and Sasha together are the perfect team. He did so well with her, and we’re all friends for life, for sure.”

Fans Recently Begged For the 2 to Get Back Together

Fans were hoping the two dancers would get back together as recently as February 2023.

“Cheeky samba!” Farber wrote as the caption of a video of the couple in February, which showed him and Slater dancing in pink outfits during a recent “Dancing With the Stars” live tour date. Many fans took to the comments to say they’d love for the two to at least date again.

“I know you guys had a reason but wish you guys were still married,” one comment reads.

Another person wrote, “Is that Emma, can there be a chance of reconciliation. Ohhh that will be great.”

Many others shared that they are happy the couple remained friends, while others begged the two to get back together.

Farber made a post on Valentine’s day that was sure to clear up his relationship status, however.

“Happppy Valentine’s Day to all the ladies out there!!!!!!! I cook, I clean, and yes ladies, I take the trash out,” Farber captioned the post. In the photo, he pushes a recycling bin.

“Daning With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.