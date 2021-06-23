When Will ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Premiere?

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” has been off the air for nearly six months following the season 29 finale, which has left some viewers wondering when the show will return.

ABC released the slated lineup for the fall of 2021, which included “Dancing With the Stars” as a Monday night fixture, according to TV Line.

Going off of that and Derek Hough telling Heavy that the show will be returning in September, we have a bit of an idea when the show will premiere season 30.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Returns in September 2021

The ballroom dance competition will be returning in September 2021. Based on past schedules, the show will likely premiere on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 8 p.m. on ABC. If that turns out to not be the premiere date, the monumental season will start one week later, on September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Here is the ABC fall schedule, according to TV Line:

Monday:

8 p.m.: “Dancing With the Stars” Season 30

10 p.m.: “The Good Doctor” Season 5

Tuesday:

8 p.m.: “The Bachelorette” Season 18

10 p.m: “Queens”

Wednesday:

8 p.m. “The Goldbergs” Season 9

8:30 p.m.: “The Wonder Years”

9 p.m.: “The Conners” Season 4

9:30 p.m. “Home Economics” Season 2

10 p.m. “A Million Little Things” Season 4

Thursday

8 p.m. “Station 19” Season 5

9 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 18

10 p.m. “Big Sky” Season 2

Friday

8 p.m.: “Shark Tank” Season 13

9 p.m. “20/20”

Sunday

7 p.m.: “America’s Funniest Home Videos” Season 32

8 p.m.: “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” Season 2

9 p.m.: “Supermarket Sweep” Season 2

10 p.m.: “The Rookie” Season 4

What Do We Know About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30?

There are a few things that are already known about “Dancing With the Stars” season 30. First, we also know that the judging panel will consist of all four judges rather than just three, and we know that Tyra Banks will be returning to host the show.

Derek Hough will be returning as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

As for what he’s most excited about for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” Hough had two different answers when talking to Heavy. “Honestly, I’m just excited about the cast! I’m always curious. I’m always like, ‘I wonder who it’s gonna be?’ Because that’s such a huge part of the season, what the cast is going to be like,” he said. Hough added, “And, I’m looking forward to having Len be back, it’s gonna be good to see him and sit next to him in the ballroom. That’s going to be a lot of fun.”

When it comes to which pro dancers to expect, that’s really up in the air until closer to the premiere date, but we do have a few tidbits. Lindsay Arnold hopes to return for season 30 after giving birth to her daughter, Sage. Witney Carson has also expressed interest in returning to the ballroom, as has pro dancer Gleb Savchenko. Unfortunately for some fans, Maks Chmerkovskiy will not be returning once again. Pro dancer Cheryl Burke has also said she isn’t sure if she’ll be returning to her role in an upcoming season.

