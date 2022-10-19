DWTS Contestant Thinks Fellow Dancer’s Comments are ‘Disrespectful’ [REPORT]

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 cast is reportedly unhappy by recent comments made by one of the other season 31 contestants, according to a new report from The Sun.

Here’s what the contestant said and why other contestant may be disgruntled about the comments:

Jordin Sparks Said She Visualizes Herself Holding the Mirrorball Trophy

In an interview with People, contestant Jordin Sparks said that she has been asked to do “Dancing With the Stars” before and she never felt like it was the right time, but now that she has “changed [her] mentality about it,” she feels like she has a shot at winning.

“I had to change my mentality about it, ’cause I was really scared,” said Sparks. “It’s really scary to do something you don’t know and put yourself out there like that. I had to change my mentality [to be like], ‘Just have a good time. Like, this… When is this going to happen to me again?'”

When asked if she thought the Mirrorball Trophy might be in the cards for her and pro partner Brandon Armstrong, Sparks said, “I don’t do things unless I think I can do them well, unless I think I can get to a level of the standard that I hold myself to. Listen, I’ve already visualized myself holding this Mirrorball, OK?”

A Source Told The Sun That Sparks’ Comments Rubbed Some Contestants the Wrong Way

In a new report from The Sun, a friend of one of the other season 31 contestants said that the cast found Sparks’ comments “disrespectful and premature.”

“After hearing Jordin’s comments, there was a sense of upset and disappointment that they were not in the spirit of things. It ruffled some feathers,” said the source.

The source continued, “We are weeks away from the final, and everyone is just working hard to do their best, so to take this approach is a little overconfident. It is very braggy and certainly is not in the spirit of everyone supporting one another. And no one [knows] yet how the journeys will go or who the public are backing in their votes.”

For her part, Sparks, who was (and still is) the youngest person to have won “American Idol” when she took home the title at 17 years old, has been super positive on social media, writing after her performance on October 17 for the Most Memorable Year theme, “I hope y’all had as much fun watching us salsaaaaa this week on #DWTS as I did dancing it! I’m having such a blast and each week I’m learning so much about myself and my abilities!”

And on her Instagram stories, she reposted footage from backstage where the entire cast was cheering her on and singing along during her October 18 performance to her own song, “No Air,” writing, “OMG, the sweetest!!! I love you guys! How did I get so lucky? This cast is the greatest.”

On Elvis Night, Sparks’ partner Armstrong posted a lovely tribute to her on Instagram, writing, “Not sure about this wig but what I am sure about is @jordinsparks This was such a hard hard dance and we asked so much of you and you nailed it! You should be proud always but ESPECIALLY tonight with that performance! Make sure to get on the phones and vote for us! We only wanna get better and better!”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.