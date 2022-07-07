‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Premiere Date Revealed

The premiere date for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 has been revealed by an insider ahead of the official announcement.

According to Kristyn Burtt, an entertainment reporter who often has insider knowledge on dance competitions including “Dancing With the Stars,” the new season of the show will premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022.

“You already know #DWTS is moving to Disney + and Conrad Green is returning as the executive producer, would you also like to know the premiere date?” she wrote in the caption, including the date at the tail-end of the video posted.

There has been no word on the time that the show will air, though it’s likely at 8 p.m. coast-to-coast now that it will be airing live on a streaming service.

Three Judges Are Expected to Return

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough have each confirmed that they will be returning to the judging panel. Burtt has said there could be “three judges if there are budget cuts.” She also acknowledged that there has been “no word on Len yet” as of June 14.

Some fans think that Goodman could be replaced.

The speculation comes after Goodman was criticized for making comments some people thought were racist during a live broadcast.

During a part of the BBC broadcast of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebration, Goodman was asked about whether or not he was a good cook.

“No, I’m hopeless, honestly,” Goodman said. “My wife did coronation chicken yesterday for tea and I’ve never had it before. I’ve never had — you know, curry and curry powder. No. My nan used to call it all ‘foreign muck,’ so I was worried about it. But I must say, it was delicious, so tasty. So yeah, I had my first sampling of coronation chicken yesterday.”

Some fans thought the comment was racist, and the host later apologized for Goodman’s remarks.

Pros Have ‘No Idea’ How the Changes Will Work

In an interview with Inside Dance after their time on “So You Think You Can Dance,” Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach weighed in on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

“I’m not going to lie to you, we just do our job,” Karagach told the outlet. “We show up and we choreograph. We don’t have any idea how the move affects the show in any way.”

She also said that they are both still waiting for the call to see if they’ll be in the upcoming season of the show.

Some fans want the show brought back to ABC for good.

Disney+ announced on Twitter on April 8, 2022, that the show is now going to be the first live show the streaming service is introducing.

“Get the Mirrorball ready,” the tweet reads. “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to a new home when it returns this fall as the first LIVE series on #DisneyPlus #DWTS.”

The show will no longer be airing live on ABC and will instead live only on the parent network’s streaming service. Fans and followers of the account replied with their reactions to the news, with some saying that it is a good move for the network.

Since then, fans have taken to Twitter to express their discontent.

“#DWTS #ABC You need to put DWTS back on ABC with @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews They should never have been fired,” one person tweeted.

Another person wrote, “@ABC You have really done a dumb idiotic move by putting on Bachelor in Paradise garbage and moving @DWTS #DWTS… from the regular Monday time slot of #DWTS You could make it right by switching the two. Put DWTS back on ABC.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2022. The show will air on Disney+ rather than on ABC in a first for both the show and the network.

READ NEXT: Fans Outraged Following ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Snub