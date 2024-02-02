DWTS Alum Explains the Reason She Was Fired From Hit Show

Season 10 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Shannen Doherty recently opened up about why she was fired from “Beverly Hills: 90210.”

Doherty was with Ashley Hamilton while working, and the two tied the knot in 1993. Doherty admits that her marriage was the ultimate reason her character was written off the show.

“I definitely went through a lot of growing pains on that show,” Doherty said on the January 22, 2024, episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast. “There [were] beautiful moments for me and really hard moments for me,” she continued.

She went on to explain that issues at home caused her to show up to work late, which stressed the rest of the cast and crew.

“It wasn’t anybody’s responsibility but mine, but I certainly wish that I had been sort of sat down and sort of looked at and said, ‘Listen, the end result is going to be this, you are going to get fired because none of us are willing to put up with it anymore. And I understand that you have an issue in your personal life, but that also can’t bleed into work, you also have to get your s–t together,'” she explained.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shannon Doherty & Ashley Hamilton Split in 1994

On her podcast, Doherty said that Hamilton was a “massive drug addict.”

“Growing up as a kid in Hollywood, we had everything, but that comes with problems,” Hamilton said on her family’s reality show, “Stewarts & Hamiltons,” according to People magazine.

“I went through a hard time with drugs and alcohol. So stupid,” he admitted.

In an interview with People two years prior, Hamilton said that he previously suffered from an eating disorder.

“I suffered from bulimia and anorexia. I believe it was my problem before I got into drugs and alcohol — I used the drugs and alcohol to control the food addiction,” he said.

Doherty took on a sort of babysitter role during her marriage to Hamilton, which affected all aspects of her life.

“It was all-consuming for me. I didn’t even want to leave the house because I was scared that he would go and get drugs,” she said on her podcast.

Shannen Doherty Wants to Find Love Again

On her podcast, Doherty admitted to falling into a “trap” when she became famous.

“I should’ve had my personal life more together, I should have left a relationship earlier, I shouldn’t have been going out,” she explained. Doherty went on to say that fame eventually got to her, too.

“I got definitely affected by the attention, and then all of a sudden I could go into a night club and it didn’t matter how old I was. I found it all very seductive and alluring. And I fell into that trap, then you add the personal issues,” she said.

Following her split from Hamilton in 1994, Doherty fell in love with Rick Salomon. The two tied the knot in 2002, but split a year later. In 2011, Doherty married Kurt Iswarienko. Their union lasted until 2023.

Doherty has admitted that she’s open to finding love again.

“I don’t think I’m going to be single forever. I have to love myself and reckon with the past, really, before I can move forward, and now I’m pretty sure I’ll meet somebody — hopefully soon,” she told People magazine in November 2023.

Doherty is battling stage IV cancer that has spread to her brain.

