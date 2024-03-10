DWTS Alum Shares Details of On-Set Brawl With Co-Star

Shannen Doherty shared new details of a fight she had with her co-star Jennie Garth when they were co-stars on “Beverly Hills, 90210” in the 1990s.

In March 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 10 alum spoke out on her podcast “Let’s be Clear” as she reunited with her “90210” co-star Brian Austin Green.

During the chat, Green recalled the tension on set between some of the female cast members. “I remember it got really rough and competitive for you all,” he said, adding that it wasn’t always easy to watch the dynamic between the girls.

In addition to Green, Doherty, and Garth, “Beverly Hills, 90210” starred Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, and Gabrielle Carteris.

Jennie Garth ‘Lost It’ On Shannen Doherty Over an On-Set Prank

On her podcast, Doherty, 52, recounted her worst argument with Garth, who played Kelly Taylor on the Fox teen drama. “What’s really funny about that fight that was between myself and Jennie, and it started …. she was doing, she was calling it ‘Pants Down Day’ where she would pull the pants on some of the crew members in a funny way, but some of them were getting pretty annoyed with it,” Doherty shared.

“And then I reversed it and I said, ‘Skirt Up Day’,” she explained. “And she always wore the men’s Calvin Klein boxer shorts under her clothes. So I didn’t think it was that big of a deal. And so I did ‘Skirt Up Day’ and oh, my God, she lost it on me and I was just not in the mood to back down.”

Green remembered the incident well, noting it was “huge.” Doherty acknowledged that she experienced tension with besties Garth and Spelling throughout the run of the show. She also told Green, “I recall when tension started happening on the set and it was always awesome to me that the boys got along so well. You guys were always very supportive of each other and congratulating each other, and it wasn’t necessarily the same with the girls.”

Jennie Garth Also Talked About the Fight With Shannen Doherty

The “Skirt Up” fight between Doherty and Garth almost got physical. In 2019, Garth was asked about the on-set drama during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” alongside Spelling.

“Tori was the peacekeeper, that is true because she loved both of us, she didn’t know [what to do with us],” Garth told Cohen. “We were young. I only remember one incident and that was when we took it outside.”

When Cohen asked, “It actually got physical?,” Garth replied, “Yeah. I’m a Midwestern girl, and I spent some time in Glendale Arizona. That makes you tough.”

“The guys held us back,” she recalled of her fight with Doherty. “ I do [remember what the fight was about]. It’s so dumb.”

After Spelling said, “She pulled your skirt,” Garth replied, “I didn’t care for that …like who… I wouldn’t do that to someone.”

“I’m pretty sure I got in her face … we are just both very strong Aries women. We don’t back down no matter what,” Garth added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Garth acknowledged that Doherty was “an integral” part of “90210.” “It wouldn’t be the same without her,” she said.

Doherty has shared that 30 years later, all is well between her and Garth. In 2008, Doherty told Entertainment Tonight, “I think when you’re 18, your personalities conflict. And then you meet up 10 or 15 years later and the playing ground is totally different and you’re fine.”

The two later reunited for the 2019 revival series “BH90210”.

