DWTS Pro Weighs In On Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green

It’s no secret that professional dancers Sharna Burgess and Peta Murgatroyd are great friends outside the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom — Burgess was even a bridesmaid at Murgatroyd’s wedding to fellow pro dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy back in 2017.

So it’s no surprise that Murgatroyd has an opinion on her good friend’s new romance with actor Brian Austin Green. Here’s what she had to say in a recent interview with Hollywood Life.

Murgatroyd Says She’s Never Seen Burgess This Happy

When asked if Burgess and Green are the real deal, Murgatroyd gushed over the relatively new romance and said that she has never seen her friend this happy before.

“I have never seen her this happy since I met Sharna Burgess. I am so thrilled for her,” said Murgatroyd.

She added that the two seem like already have a deep connection even though it’s only been a few months.

“The two of them together are just so intertwined and so beautiful and so connected already,” said Murgatroyd. “I think it’s not even six months or something, but they’re in it for the long haul. I’m so happy for her I can’t even tell you.”

Burgess and Green have been mum about when they officially started dating, but they went “Instagram official” with their relationship in January when they were on vacation in Hawaii. Burgess posted a photo of them kissing on their balcony and simply captioned it, “HIM.”

Murgatroyd Says They’re Trying to Get Green to Be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

When asked if Green would ever appear on “Dancing With the Stars” alongside his new love, Murgatroyd laughed and said that they’re trying to get him to do it.

“That would be amazing. We’ve already suggested it, but it’s just whether Brian is up for it or not. I don’t know if he is,” revealed the dancer.

What’s interesting about that is that Green and Burgess revealed in an Instagram video that he was actually supposed to be Burgess’ partner on season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars.” They don’t say why he had to drop out or chose not to do the show, but he was replaced by actor Jesse Metcalfe.

“Fun fact before you leave, he was supposed to be my partner last season then bailed last minute. The universe was trying to put us together,” said Burgess in the video, adding that it’s “better” that they met the way they did — being introduced by their shared business manager — because she thinks their romance “would never have happened” on the show.

We aren’t so sure that’s true. There have been a lot of romances that have blossomed between dancers and their partners over the years. But if he came on the show already dating Burgess — we think that would be a first for the show. It’s an exciting prospect and would certainly be a test of their relationship because “Dancing With the Stars” is an intense competition.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

