Sharna Burgess Cries Over Brian Austin Green’s Valentine’s Day Gift

“Dancing With the Stars” couple Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green had a big Valentine’s Day weekend. They went on a family ski vacation and Green gave Burgess a beautiful gift that she said she was crying over.

‘I’m the Luckiest Girl in the Land,’ said Sharna Burgess After Getting Brian Austin Green’s Valentine’s Day Gift

For Valentine’s Day, Green gifted Burgess a beautiful diamond Cartier necklace. In her Instagram stories where she showed off her new bling, Burgess was visibly emotional and said, “I love you so much. I’m the luckiest girl in the land. I’m going to cry.”

She then posted a story slide of herself holding Zane and saying to the camera, “Am I the luckiest mama in all the land with this little snotty-nosed boy and his love onesie? And then this guy,” she said as she showed Green. “The luckiest girl in all the land.”

Green cracked, “He’s Captain Valentine,” about Zane and his heart onesie.

Additionally, the whole family took a snow vacation to Mammoth, California, to celebrate Bodhi and Green’s mom’s birthdays — his middle son from his first marriage has the same birthday as his mom.

Burgess posted a tribute to Green and the rest of the family on Instagram where she said that having a big family to go on trips with “makes [her] heart explode.”

Burgess wrote:

An amazing adventure in Mammoth 🥰 My first time snowboarding and my first time ever building a snowman! The best part is I got to share it with people I love very much. Big Family vacations have been something I’ve wanted for so long and now to be able to have and do that makes my heart explode. I’m so grateful and lucky.

She previously said in her Instagram stories that this was a childhood dream come true, telling her fans, “Family vacations are a dream of mine, we used to do them when I was a kid all the time and it was always a dream that I’d get to do them with my family, so I’m so grateful and happy and living in the moment and loving it.”

Sharna Burgess Managed Not to Get Hurt Learning How to Snowboard On the Family Vacation

The tribute post also features video of the dancer trying her hand at snowboarding, which she said was not too bad, but she wasn’t as successful as she hoped she would be — but she is excited to try again.

“So snowboarding… I didn’t suck, but I wasn’t as good as I’d hoped I’d be. A little PTSD and speed anxiety from a skiing accident at 15 but I had an amazing patient teacher (thank you baby ♥️) and finally started to get comfortable. Now I want more!! But want I want the most right now is advil and an ice bath,” wrote Burgess.

Burgess took a season off from “Dancing With the Stars” in season 31 because she had just given birth to her son Zane in late June, but we think she will probably be one of the pros for season 32, especially since so many other female pros are giving birth in the spring of 2023. Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, and Daniella Karagach are all due in May 2023 and Peta Murgatroyd is due in June.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in the fall of 2023 on Disney Plus.