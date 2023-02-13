Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Give Joint Interview About DWTS

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have been together since late 2020. In September 2021, they competed on “Dancing With the Stars” together — but they admit that the decision to join the show wasn’t easy.

On the February 1, 2023, episode of the “Coffee With Colin” podcast, the couple opened up about everything from their newborn son, Zane, to their time on DWTS. Burgess and Green said that going on the show took some serious consideration on both of their parts.

“It was both of us that needed to be convinced,” Burgess said. “Brian never had the desire to do the show. He’d be asked for like nearly all of the seasons that they’ve had it on. But originally when we talked about it? Even I was like, ‘no. No. We’re not going to do this with each other.’ It’s A. not an experience that I know if it’s really great for a couple to do,” she explained. “It’s a lot of pressure. It’s a lot of work,” she added.

Green admitted that he didn’t want to ever be “a dancer” and said he always turned down opportunities to appear on the show because he didn’t think it sounded “fun.” Ultimately, however, the couple agreed that the timing was right.

Sharna Burgess Says Doing DWTS With Green ‘Wasn’t an Easy Yes’

As a relatively new couple at the time, the two were worried about what people would think and if the pressure would cause too much stress.

“How do we logistically figure it out? And do we want to put a microscope on ourselves and our relationship?” Burgess recalled asking when trying to figure things out with Green.

When the two first started dating, they’d joke about DWTS, but had both agreed that they’d never compete on the show together. At the time they got the call from production, Green explained that it was amid the pandemic and he didn’t have a “lot going on.”

“The more we sat and talked about it, the more we thought, ‘you know what? This is… I feel like this is happening right now for a reason,” Green said. He believes the opportunity came around at the right time. “We just felt like the stars were aligned in doing it,” he explained.

Sharna Burgess Wishes People Got to Know Brian Austin Green Better When He Was on DWTS

Burgess and Green were eliminated from the competition week three. They only got to dance a couple of times — but that was enough for Green, who felt like he accomplished what he needed to and got out of the experience what he wanted to.

Burgess admitted that folks didn’t get to know Green as an individual because the focus was really on their love story.

“They really put so much emphasis on us as a relationship and didn’t allow people to get to know Bri, which is the beauty of the show,” Burgess said. She said that the two had “so many beautiful conversations” during rehearsals that weren’t even shown during the live show packages.

“It was a shame,” Green said, explaining that he had gone through some neurological issues before competing and he had a really hard time with the choreography because of it.

“We ended up having four really fun routines,” Green continued, adding that he really got a good understanding of what Burgess does for a living, so it was a win/win.

