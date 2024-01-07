DWTS Pro May Be Done Having Children

Sharna Burgess shared a personal update about her plans for having more children.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer and her fiancé, actor Brian Austin Green, welcomed their first baby, Zane Walker Green, in June 2022. Green also shares three young children, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with his ex-wife Megan Fox and has a 21-year-old son, Kassius, with Vanessa Marcil.

Speaking on the “Oldish” podcast in January 2024, Burgess, 38, shared that Green decided to take charge of their birth control after their baby was born in 2022. “Bri actually had a vasectomy when Zane was eight weeks old,” Burgess shared.

Green chimed in with, “Zane was born, I was like, ‘I think it’s time to close the shop.'”

Green, 50, previously hinted to Entertainment Tonight that he was “done at five” kids. But he added, “I’m not saying never, you notice, I’m saying, ‘I think.’ And there’s a lot that can come from thinking. There’s a lot of room for change within that.”

In the new podcast, the couple admitted they are still “figuring it out” with what they want to do when it comes to having another child.

Sharna Burgess Did Not Rule Out Using IVF in the Future

Early in her relationship with Green, Burgess made her intentions about having children clear. In a May 2022 interview on “Good Morning America,” the longtime DWTS pro said, “Brian always knew that I wanted to have kids because that was a deal breaker for me.”

While the couple paused after having Zane, Burgess admitted she would “love to” add to their brood if they can because motherhood feels like a “calling” to her. “If we have the space and the ability to, would we love to? I certainly would,” she said on “Oldish.” “But we do have four young kids in the home and life is very, very busy.”

The pro dancer shared that she would consider in-vitro fertilization for a future pregnancy. “I do want the experience of us planning it together, doing the pregnancy tests, and really being on this journey with each other,” Burgess said. “So, we would probably end up having to do IVF. … We can move forward and plan if that should be in the stars for us at some point,” she added.

Sharna Burgess Said Fans Constantly Ask Her if She Wants More Kids

Burgess previously said fans constantly ask if she will expand her family with Green. During a fan Q&A in October 2023, a fan asked her, “Do y’all want any more kids?”

“This is a daily dm from so many of you,” she replied at the time, per Just Jared. “Truthfully, we don’t know. We have a big tribe and while we talk often about adding one more, there isn’t really a decision made.”

“I would always want to make sure all the kids feel equal love and attention and I wonder if we have more how do we do that?” she added. “I need more hours and days so I can give more love and attention. In the end it all depends on life and how everything is flowing.”

