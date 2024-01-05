Fans Are Convinced Popular DWTS Pro Is Done With the Show

Many fans are convinced that “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess won’t be returning to the ballroom ever again.

A poll conducted on Reddit showed that the vast majority of fans think that Burgess’ time on the show is over. The new thread took shape months after Burgess’ fate on DWTS was revealed.

Burgess said that the decision came from production, on the September 12, 2023, episode of the “Old-ish” podcast. She called it a “huge shock” and also said that she had made it clear that she wanted to return to compete on season 32 after taking season 31 off to spend time with her then-infant son.

Most Fans Think That Sharna Burgess Burned Her Bridge With ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Most fans think that Burgess won’t return to the show because she burned the bridge with production. The main reason for this thinking involves Burgess’ fiance, Brian Austin Green. The actor posted negatively about the show following production’s decision to leave Burgess out of the Len Goodman tribute.

“She wasn’t even invited to sit in the stands and watch. Shame on that group of people,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, in part. Many fans alluded to that on Reddit.

“Nah. If the way she’s criticized the show and threw a current pro under the bus and ran over her a few times didn’t do it, Brian getting all finger-waggy about the Len tribute absolutely torched her last bridge with it,” one person wrote.

“I doubt it unless somebody requested her, then maybe she’d get called back for that specific season,” someone else added.

“Nope, no way in hell especially after the drama with the Len Goodman tribute,” a third comment read.

“I think she officially burned that bridge at this point when she spoke about the show negatively on her podcast and Brian’s comments about the Len tribute. Bobby’s win was the beginning of the end for her then her 2 seasons after him was just not good and speaking negatively about the show and Brian trashing the tribute for Len was for sure the last straw,” echoed a fourth Redditor.

Sharna Burgess Previously Said She’s Not Closing the Door on a Possible Return to the Show

In November 2023, Burgess revealed the reason she didn’t have many tattoos. She explained that it’s not “a thing on that show.” Some fans messaged her wondering if her new tattoos meant that she was ready to say goodbye to “Dancing With the Stars” — and she replied.

“I’ve had a decent handful of you ask me if what I said about tattoos means that I’m not returning to ‘Dancing.’ No. But to fill in the gap for you, I have no idea what’s going to happen there. I would love to [return]. I still love the show. Who knows what that will be next year? But I’m also in a space of doing things that I want to do and things that feel good to me,” she said.

In addition to sitting out of season 32, Burgess also wasn’t invited to the Len Goodman tribute in October 2023.

“This hurt more than not being asked back and I’m working through it,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

