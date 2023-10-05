DWTS Alum Talks Debilitating Health Issues, Says Press Got it ‘Wrong’

During season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars,” professional dancer Sharna Burgess competed with her real-life beau, “Beverly Hills, 90210” veteran Brian Austin Green.

As People detailed, Burgess and Green went public with their romance in January 2021. Their DWTS journey took place during the fall of 2021, but it was a short one, as they were eliminated in week 4. They have since welcomed a son, Zane, and gotten engaged.

Green recently opened up about health issues he had experienced for several years. He revealed details that “Dancing with the Stars” fans likely had not known previously, as he noted that reporting in the media at the time was inaccurate.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brian Austin Green’s Issues Weren’t Caused by a Car Accident

Green joined retired “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke for the October 1 episode of her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast. The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star was talking about the early days of his relationship with Burgess, and that tied into the health problems he had been navigating at the time.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant dealt with neurological issues for several years, although he is in a much better place now. The issues were present as Green’s marriage to Megan Fox ended and, subsequently, his romance with Burgess began.

“I spent 4 1/2 years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke,” Green told Burke on her podcast. “I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t do [anything]. Vertigo was one stage of it,” Green continued.

The actor detailed, “I had ulcerative colitis, and then I had vertigo, and I was bedridden for like 3 months, but both things were undiagnosable.” For some time, Green was working with a neurologist and a number of other specialists to resolve the issues.

However, none of them could pinpoint the core of the neurological challenges he was experiencing. Green recalled, “I got to the point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man. I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t read, I couldn’t write.”

At that point, Burke mentioned that Green’s issues had reportedly been caused by a car accident he had been in with Fox. In August 2015, TMZ reported that Green and Fox had been involved in a head-on accident where the other driver had been drunk.

Although neither Green or Fox was injured at the time of the serious collision, the outlet was “told the accident triggered a serious medical condition … vertigo, which affects balance.”

Green told Burke that it wasn’t the accident that caused the neurological issues. “No. This was dietary. Completely dietary.” Burke noted, “Wait. The press has it wrong,” and Green replied, “Completely wrong.”

Green Found Answers From an Eastern Medicine Doctor

Green did add some clarification, admitting, “Well, it’s a very confusing story.” He detailed he had been working with a top neurologist at Cedars-Sinai, who would share details of Green’s issues with colleagues to try to determine the root of the issues. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant went through “Over 190 blood tests, 2 MRIs,” but the medical team still couldn’t find answers. “It was all undiagnosed by Western medicine,” he recalled.

Then, Green turned to “a doctor that is much more into, like, kinesiology and Eastern medicine.” That is when he finally found answers. That doctor determined that Green’s years of neurological issues were connected to “internal inflammation.” Stress along with food the actor had eaten all his life, like dairy and gluten, were responsible for the vertigo and other challenges.

Prior to getting answers from the new doctor, Green explained he had been in such a brain fog he had once introduced his sister to a lifelong friend who had known one another for over 25 years. He “Genuinely did not realize they knew each other.” Even as he began to recover, “I had no idea if I would relapse again.”

Luckily, Green feels he has mostly recovered from the numerous neurological issues he had been experiencing. He noted that he believes some of the changes he has noticed may be age-related, while some are probably left over from his prior issues. He admitted, “I don’t know that I’ll ever know the answer to that, and I’m not sure I’m supposed to.”