DWTS Pro Weighs in on ‘Wild’ Tour Ticket Prices

Popular “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess reacted to pricey tickets to the show’s live tour.

On the January 31, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, host Cheryl Burke discussed the prices with Burgess, who called them “wild.” Tickets range in price based on package and seat time, but Burke said that some of the tickets are now comparable “Taylor Swift” prices.

“Wow, that’s wild,” Burgess said, calling the prices “unexpected.”

“But, the fact that those tickets are reaching $1,500, I think it just makes it so unattainable for so many people,” Burgess said. “You gotta think. Maybe you can [afford it] in your circle but can your friends?” she wondered. “[People] get to watch [the show] in their living room. They should be able to go and sit in on it. That’s sad,” she added.

Resale Tickets Appear to Be More Expensive

The majority of venue tickets sold out through Ticketmaster rather quickly. According to The Express, however, fans are now being forced to purchase tickets through Verified Resale.

“Most are priced at high prices, with most over $100 and ranging in the $400-$500+ range. In some cases, the prices are exorbitant, with resale tickets for the February 7 show in Madison Wisconsin (featuring Charity Lawson) going as high as $1,000. The February 18 show in Atlanta, which features both Charity and Julianne Hough as special guests, has the highest average prices. The cheapest resale tickets are currently going for $675, with the highest going for $1,500,”

Burgess and Burke both agree that the ticket prices for many fans are limiting.

“I know everything in the world is more expensive at the moment, so obviously prices are inflated everywhere. Maybe the tour cost a bunch of money this year… I’m pulling at strings and guessing. But, there’s gotta be a reason for it, right?” Burgess wondered.

As an example, the most expensive ticket for the February 20, 2024, show in Clearwater, Florida, costs $575 per ticket (plus applicable taxes and fees). That amount includes a front row seat, Mirrorball Trivia Showdown with the cast, and a photo opportunity with the dancers. Additionally, fans who purchase the package will receive a VIP laminate, autographed tour poster, an exclusive tour gift, and an on-site host.

Sharna Burgess Received a Message From an Upset Fan

Burgess and Burke have both been on tour with “Dancing With the Stars” in the past and they both know first-hand what it’s like when something doesn’t go as planned. Unfortunately, sometimes those things affect the VIP experiences.

“I had a fan that messaged me and was talking about how they had gone to the show… they talked about the prices and said for the barely one minute that they got ushered through to take a photo, could barely have a conversation with each of [the pros] individually. Like, that they were really disappointed. And I get that,” Burgess explained on the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

“They sell a bunch of these VIP tickets. But in some cities if there’s a lot or something’s happened. … They’re running behind schedule — you never know the curveballs that can happen,” she added.

