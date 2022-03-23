DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess Blasts ‘Aggressive’ Troll on Social Media

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess is pregnant, and she shares some of her pregnancy tips and stories with her fans. In one story, Burgess talked about stretch marks, and she unintentionally angered one fan.

In her Instagram Stories on March 21, 2022, Burgess apologized for an earlier comment about rubbing her belly and applying oils to ensure she doesn’t get any stretch marks. She said that she got some messages from people that said she didn’t understand motherhood.

“Understand my humor in it… I know it’s mostly hereditary and genetic, I’m either gonna get them or I’m not,” Burgess said. “And if I do get them, I will wear them with badges of honor. But at the same time, I work in an industry where, unfortunately, the people who cast and run and do all these things would prefer that their ‘sexy dancer hire…’ didn’t have stretch marks. So don’t come for me.”

Burgess also shared a video of herself rubbing oils on her belly, which she hopes will prevent stretch marks and help keep her muscles movable.

“Clear everything with you Drs and get in tune with your body by meditating and breath work. You will be so aware of your little one and it amplifies the magic,” Burgess wrote in the caption.

In an Instagram Story published on March 22, 2022, Burgess showed one comment she received about the stretch marks comment.

Burgess Shared a Lengthy Comment That Called ‘a Jerk’

After all the talk about stretch marks and whether they’re hereditary or not, Burgess shared one comment she received on Instagram.

“This enrages me, stretch marks are not hereditary or genetics!” the person wrote. “Get your doctor to come on here and make a statement and then I’ll believe it. Anytime your skin stretches, whether it’s gaining weight and then losing it when your skin stretches it’s not cured by oil I don’t care if you rub your belly 28 million times a day.”

The comment went on to say that Burgess was perpetuating myths and that she should ask her doctor.

“Thank you for doing all of your followers a disservice by proclaiming this propaganda bullsh**! Then you make the idiotic statement I’m not just gonna wave the white flag and eat whatever I want you’re the one perpetuating negativity on pregnant women… you really sound like a jerk!”

Burgess said that the account had no followers and did not follow anyone, saying that it was creating specifically to comment on her post. The dancer called it “super sad for whoever this lost angry soul is.”

Burgess Shared More Information & Called the Commenter Aggressive

In her comment about the comment, Burgess wrote, “This is wild. A response like this to a post I shared today. I’m surprised daily of people’s hyper sensitivity and need to be aggressive about it. F***ing wild.”

“As much as I’d love to, I will not be getting either of my Drs on here (who both have said it’s mainly genetic btw) you can wait for the next slide where I am gathering many sources of information for you. Wow. This is so aggressive that I actually laughed.”

She went on to share links to articles about “prevention and treatments you can do should you wish to after birth.”

She said “You’re welcome” to the commenter but said that the account had since been deleted.

Burgess’s baby is due on July 4, 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Sasha Farber Apologizes After Major Fan Backlash