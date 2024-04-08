Shawn Johnson Shares ‘Comical’ Aspect to Upcoming Family Trip to the Olympics

“Dancing with the Stars” champion Shawn Johnson has big plans for her family this summer. Johnson, her husband, Andrew East, and their three children will all travel to Paris, France, for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The DWTS champ recently revealed what part of the trip her kids are most excited about. Their answer may give fans a chuckle.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shawn Johnson’s Kids Are Excited to Visit Disneyland Paris

The season 8 “Dancing with the Stars” champion talked with E! Online about the trip on March 24. While Johnson and East are excited to watch the Olympic competitions, the kids are focused on a different item on the family’s agenda.

“I don’t think they’re going to appreciate or understand any of it, Johnson admitted of the Olympics.

Johnson noted that she and her husband understand the lack of enthusiasm from their two oldest kids for the sporting aspect of their upcoming adventure.

“We’re going to Disneyland Paris. I think they’re most excited for that,” Johnson joked.

East and Johnson have three children. Their daughter Drew is 4, their son Jett is 2, and they welcomed their third child, Bear, in December.

Apparently, Jett and Drew understand and appreciate they will likely have the opportunity to meet both Cinderella and Elsa during their trip to Disneyland.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champ admitted, “It’s comical that we’re going all the way to Paris to go to Disney.”

The DWTS Champion Is Nervous About One Part of the Trip

In addition to appreciating the princess meet-and-greets, Johnson thinks Jett and Drew may also enjoy “the large green grasses.” She also noted, “I could see my kids enjoying, like, diving, something kind of crazy, but I don’t know.”

Johnson and East regularly share the adventures of Jett and Drew via their Instagram pages. Both kids are active and adventurous, but Jett, in particular, is often the risk-taking wild child.

Drew might come to appreciate the chance to watch the gymnastics competitions at the Olympics, too. “Drew does enjoy watching gymnastics strictly for the leotards,” Johnson joked. She has previously shared Drew’s interest in gymnastics, or at least leotards, on Instagram.

“So she’ll enjoy watching the leotards for maybe 20 minutes. And then we’ll be good with it,” the “Dancing with the Stars” champion suggested.

Jett's interest would likely be with the "niche sports," Johnson noted. "Olympic skateboarding would be really fun for him to watch," she explained.

She also acknowledged, “I don’t think my family will last at swimming or basketball or anything that we genuinely want to go watch.”

Johnson seems to have realistic expectations and a sense of humor about the family trip. She is anxious about one component of the adventure, though.

“The only thing that I’m nervous about with Paris is it’s just a lot of people at the Olympics,” she shared.

The Olympic gymnastics champion added, “There’s a lot of mass crowds, there’s a lot of chances to not see a little kid, which freaks me out. So I’m a little nervous for that.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum noted they will spend five weeks traveling throughout Europe, in addition to attending the Olympics in Paris. “We’re going to do it all. We’re doing trains, planes, automobiles and boats,” Johnson revealed.

The Paris Olympics begin on July 2, and there is little doubt Johnson and East will share updates of their family adventure throughout their five weeks abroad.