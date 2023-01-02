Mirrorball Winner Speaks Out After Shocking Death of Beloved Family Member

A “Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball Trophy winner suffered a devastating loss just two days after Christmas. Shawn Johnson’s father-in-law Guy East died unexpectedly on December 27, 2022. He was just 63-years-old.

“Guy Madison East passed away unexpectedly in his sleep. He was a man of God, loving husband, father and grandfather,” read a post shared on Facebook. “He was a family man, always there for his children and grandchildren and always constructing ways to bless, encourage and teach them. He truly lived life to the fullest in every category, he was a triathlete, beekeeper, master tradesman, author, innovator, entrepreneur, coach, volunteer, scoutmaster, devout follower of Christ, loving husband and father, and a faithful friend to many,” the post continued.

Johnson and her husband Andrew East had posted a couple of things on their Instagram Stories without sharing who it was that died, but have since confirmed that it was Guy East.

On December 30, 2022, Johnson posted a handful of messages about her father-in-law on her Instagram Stories, sharing her heartbreak with fans.

Johnson Said She Was Lucky to Have Guy East as a ‘Second Dad’

Days after Guy East’s death, Johnson shared a few photos of him on her Instagram Stories.

“I was the luckiest girl in the world to have you as my FIL or second dad,” she captioned one post. “Your heart for our family, our babies, our interests, and our life was unmatched,” she wrote.

In a third slide, Johnson shared a picture of Guy East holding his granddaughter and she reached up to pick an apple off of a tree. “I could sit here for hours and try to write out what you were… but it’s just not possible,” Johnson captioned that photo.

“It was so sudden, so unexpected, and way too soon….. but we also know it was His timing. If only we could have been a fly on the wall when you met Him. I love you. Thank you. Until we all meet again,” Johnson captioned a pic of Guy East wearing her son Jett’s sunglasses.

Johnson shared several more photos and videos of Guy East on her Instagram Stories, remembering some of the special memories they had made as a family over the years.

Andrew East Shared a Reel of Memories He Has of His Dad

Andrew East put together an Instagram Reel after his father’s death, sharing some of the most special memories he has of his dad.

“Most called him superhuman, I called him dad. many tears. many laughs. painful, yet joyful. still the day the Lord has made,” Andrew East captioned the Instagram video.

Several people took to the comments section of the post to offer their condolences to Andrew East.

“I’m so sorry man, thinking of you and your family,” Jason Tartick of “Bachelorette” fame wrote.

“I’m so sorry Andrew. We love you and are praying for you and your family,” someone else added.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Your family is in my prayers,” a third comment read.

