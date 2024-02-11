DWTS Champ Makes a Change: ‘So I Did a Thing’

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion recently got rather adventurous and took to social media to share it with her fans. Shawn Johnson, who won season 8 of DWTS, recently welcomed her third child. The arrival of her third child seemed to spark a desire to do something she had never done before.

Johnson decided it was time to get her first tattoo. Apparently, however, she decided to go big and get multiple tattoos all at once.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shawn Johnson Got 5 Tattoos

In her Instagram Stories posted on February 5, Johnson teased fans with her big adventure. “So I did a thing. Maybe a few things,” she shared. She showed herself at the tattoo parlor, and not long after that, she gave fans a tour of her new ink.

Johnson revealed that she got five tattoos in total during her appointment. Three of the tattoos are the names of her children. Each one is in a different font and on a different part of her body. In addition, the “Dancing with the Stars” champion got a tattoo of a honey bee along with a tiny letter “a.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum did not explain why she picked a honey bee. However, it seems it may be in honor of the couple’s connection to bees.

In a YouTube video shared by the couple in January 2020, East joked that if he had to choose one job title for himself, it would be “Head Bee Keeper.”

East explained, “My family are beekeepers.” He also noted that one of his first dates with Johnson was having her extract honey. One of the businesses the couple now has is Madison’s Reserve, where they make and sell small batches of honey.

The company’s website shares that East works with his brothers and cousins on the business. Beekeeping has been a family interest for generations, as East’s great-grandfather Madison started it. Later, his grandfather James kept it going and taught others about the hobby.

Johnson got the honey bee tattoo near her wrist, and she said, “Obviously” that was what she chose. She added, “Wait until I take the tape off and you see the detail.”

All of Johnson’s Immediate Family Members Were Honored

The tattoo honoring Johnson’s daughter, Drew Hazel, was placed on her lower outer arm. She chose a cursive font for that one.

Her second child, Jett James, was honored with a tattoo on Johnson’s opposite outer arm. For his name, she chose a typewriter font.

The tattoo for the newest family member, Barrett “Bear” Madison, was placed on the back of Johnson’s arm. “Bear Madison” was tattooed in all capital letters.

The “a” was placed on Johnson’s collarbone. It seems when she first shared that one, some of her followers were confused. She later added in an Instagram Story that the “a” was for Andrew, as fans apparently didn’t pick up on that initially.

All of the name tattoos were fairly small, as was the one honoring Andrew. The honey bee was small too, but it appears it will be a bit more noticeable than some of the other tattoos.

As People noted, Johnson explained that she and her husband chose Madison as a middle name to honor East’s father, who died last year. The name clearly goes back even further than East’s father, given the honey business name and family member who started it decades ago.

After welcoming her third child in December, Johnson told fans that she felt their family was truly complete. That may explain her timing for diving in and getting all five tattoos she wanted all at once, as the family is now complete.