DWTS Champ Thanks Fans for Their Prayers Amid Sudden Loss

Asudden, unexpected death left a “Dancing With the Stars” champ and her whole family in shock just days after Christmas.

Shawn Johnson’s father-in-law Guy East died in his sleep on December 27, 2022, according to a Facebook post shared by his family.

“Guy loved the Lord, was dedicated to the scriptures, lived a life of integrity and he did everything in his power to help others do the same. He was a family man, always there for his children and grandchildren and always constructing ways to bless, encourage and teach them,” the post read, in part.

Johnson is married to Andrew East, Guy East’s son. On December 30, 2022, Andrew East, shared a tribute post to his dad on his Instagram feed.

“Most called him superhuman, I called him dad. many tears. many laughs. painful, yet joyful. still the day the Lord has made,” Johnson’s husband captioned the post. More than a week later, shared a couple of personal posts on her Instagram Stories following Guy East’s funeral.

Johnson Thanked Friends & Fans for Their Support During the Challenging Time

A couple weeks after Guy East’s death, Johnson took a moment to share her sincere gratitude with those who have offered their help or simply offered their condolences to her and her family.

“I know it’s been a minute. I just want to jump on and say — before we start our regular scheduled content of everything — I just want to say thank you,” Johnson said in a candid video shared on her Instagram Stories.

“Thank you so much for your prayers, your well wishes, and your sentiments. And your virtual hugs and flowers and cards. And to everyone that reached out to send food to our family. And the meal trains. And babysitting. And just everything. All the pieces of the puzzle people picked up this past week. Thank you,” she continued.

“It has been a very hard week. And it’s been filled with a lot of emotion. And I think that will continue for a while. I think it’ll be a lot of ups and downs. But we are very, very lucky to have such a strong family and one that has very strong faith,” she said, before concluding her posts.

“Thank you. It has been felt. And it has really helped.”

Johnson Shared a Couple of Photos From Guy East’s Funeral

The East family held a funeral service for Guy East and the church was completely filled with family and friends, according to photos that Johnson previously shared on her Instagram Stories.

“The most beautiful celebration of the most beautiful soul,” Johnson captioned a photo of the church during the service. All of the pews were filled.

After the service, Johnson snapped a photo outside the church where Guy East’s colleagues had lined the parking lot.

“All of dads workers were waiting outside the church to honor him,” she captioned a picture as she and her family drove through a line of parked cars and trucks — all of the workers were standing outside their vehicles holding their blue hard hats across their chests.

