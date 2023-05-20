DWTS Alum Prepares for Big Move With New Husband

Life is currently full of changes for one former “Dancing with the Stars” semi-finalist. Olympic champion Simone Biles recently wed her long-time beau, professional football player Jonathan Owens. Now, the couple has to plan another major life event. Luckily, both Biles and Owens seem excited about the change ahead.

On April 22, Biles and Owens held a small wedding ceremony at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas. The couple got married in Texas mostly as a formality, as their bigger destination wedding was outside the United States. Getting legally married ahead of that would make things easier for the pair going forward. Then, on May 6, the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran and her NFL hubby got married again in a gorgeous event in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Nearly 150 of their closest friends and family members watched them exchange vows and everybody had a blast during the multi-day event. Just days after returning home to Texas, the pair discovered they would not both be living there year-round any longer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jonathan Owens Is Becoming a Green Bay Packer

On May 12, Biles revealed via an Instagram post that a significant change of location was on the horizon. “Slight wedding content intermission to say GO PACK GO,” she teased in the caption of her post. The first photo showed Owens preparing to sign paperwork while Biles snuggled next to him while wearing a Green Bay Packer sweatshirt. “So proud of you baby! here’s to new beginnings! year 6! LFG!” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum added.

In February, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports listed Owens as the free agent player that the Houston Texans couldn’t afford to lose. “Owens, 27, is an intriguing low-risk, high-reward safety… after a fifth-year breakout as a full-time starter,” Benjamin noted. “His 125 tackles ranked second on a young but occasionally feisty defense.” Despite the assessment that the Texans should hold onto Owens, things did not work out that way. After the news of Owens’ deal with Green Bay emerged, his agent Sunny Shah noted via Twitter the two sides had agreed on a 1-year deal. A few hours after the deal was announced, Owens took to Twitter to share his excitement. “Not gone lie, I’m geeked to get to Green Bay. Been nothing but love from the fans all day, really gotta be the best fan base in football.”

Green Bay Is Ready to Welcome Owens & Biles

In the midst of the day’s excitement, Biles also asked her fans for help. “Please send all green bay recommendations!!!!!! food, things to do, etc,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum tweeted. She received a lot of replies, so she likely will have plenty of exploring to do when she heads to Wisconsin. From the looks of things, Green Bay fans are pretty hyped over both Owens’ deal and Biles’ upcoming connection to the city.

“Who needs Aaron Rodgers when we have Simon[e] Biles! And Jonathan Owens!” tweeted one Wisconsin resident.

“Very nice to see how helpful others are and that you can sense and see how fast and well you can fit in here. Enjoy settling in. Welcome,” added another.

“Welcome to the #Packers fam! Honored to have you representing the green and gold,” tweeted a fan in response to Owens’ post.

“Seeing @Simone_Biles in Packers gear is pretty great. Oh, and good for the defensive backfield, probably, or whatever,” added another.

Someone else added, “So jacked that you are here, and honestly your story of perseverance is inspiring. Your love story with @Simone_Biles is so great, and congrats again to you both! Please don’t hesitate to hit us up if you ever want a home cooked meal or feel like hanging out with some commoners!”