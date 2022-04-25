Susan Lucci Sends a Message to Her Fans After Her Husband’s Death

Former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Susan Lucci sent a sweet message to her fans thanking them for all of their support following her husband Helmut Huber’s death on March 28.

Lucci Said the Support Has ‘Deeply Touched’ Her Heart

Huber died on March 28 at the age of 84, a representative for the family told People in a statement. After a few weeks had passed, Lucci posted a photo of them together on Instagram as a remembrance, writing, “The Love of My Life.”

Then on April 24, Lucci posted a photo of a beautiful flower arrangement and thanked her friends and fans for all of their support in this difficult time.

“You have deeply touched my heart — I thank each and every one of you for your outpouring of condolences for me — and beautiful, loving comments for Helmut,” wrote the “All My Children” actress.

Several of her famous friends, including fellow “Dancing WIth the Stars” alum and “All My Children” star Cameron Mathison, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Lucci’s “Dancing With the Stars” partner Tony Dovolani, her “Dancing With the Stars” season seven castmate chef Rocco DiSpirito, model Christie Brinkley and more left likes and messages of support on the post of Lucci and Huber together and her post thanking her friends and fans.

“I am so sorry for your incalculable loss. To witness the love you two shared was such a beautiful thing to behold. A love that literally lit up the room. My sincere heartfelt sympathy,” wrote Brinkley.

“Oh Susan. I love you both so much. Your love story is inspiring to all.

I remember all the smiles and laughs I had with Helmut on the golf course, the ski hill, and all the ABC parties and events we went to. Sending tons of love and support,” wrote Mathison.

“So sorry for your loss. The two fo you were love personified,” wrote Cohen.

Huber & Lucci Were Together Nearly 54 Years

Huber and Lucci met in 1965 at a hotel where Huber was the chef and Lucci was waitressing as a summer job. He fell in love at first sight, he told People in a 1999 profile of the pair.

“The first time I saw Susie, it hit me. Still today, she walks in a room and I light up,” Huber told the magazine.

But they didn’t start dating until three years later when Huber ended up at Lucci’s engagement party to another man because her parents invited him after running into him at the hotel — the same hotel where the two met three years earlier.

According to the profile, Huber told Lucci’s mother that the relationship between Lucci and her then-fiance was “never going to last.”

“I heard about that much later,” Lucci said. “And my mother agreed with him, but she didn’t tell me that.”

A few months later, after Lucci and her fiance had broken up, she and Huber began dating and they were together from 1968 until his death in 2022. They have two children, Liza and Andreas Huber, plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

