Late DWTS Alum’s Celebration of Life Was a Full-On Party

Suzanne Somers was honored with a unique celebration of her life more than one month after her death at age 76. The actress died on October 15, 2023, just one day before her birthday, following a decades-long battle with cancer.

In late November 2023, the family and loved ones of the “Three’s Company” star turned “Dancing with the Stars” alum remembered her life with a gala that sounded more celebratory than somber – which is just how Somers would have wanted it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Suzanne Somers’ Son, Daughter-In-Law & Stepdaughter Curated Her Celebration of Life

Somers was known for her glamour and sparkly persona. So it’s no wonder her celebration of life paid homage to the joyful aspects of her life.

According to People, Somers’ celebration of life was held at a private golf club, the Stone Eagle Club in Palm Desert, California. Guests were invited to a “Tequila and Tributes” cocktail party to honor the late star. Attendees were asked to wear colorful attire consisting of “sparkles and feathers in true Suzanne fashion,” the outlet shared. In addition, nods to Somers’ love of pink roses were included in the decor.

Somers loved tequila and had a nightly cocktail hour with her husband of 45 years, Alan Hamel. In 2020, she told Access Hollywood the secret to her successful marriage was “tequila and dancing.”

During the cocktail party, Somers’ son, Bruce Somers Jr., hosted a segment that featured a look back at his mother’s career. Performance clips and other family videos and photos were shown.

Several other family members, including Somers’ daughter-in-law Caroline, granddaughters Camelia and Violet, and Somers’ siblings Daniel Mahoney and Maureen Gilmartin, spoke at the memorial celebration. Her granddaughter Daisy also performed a song.

An insider told Page Six that Hamel was able to hold it together for most of the day. But Hamel did have an emotional moment during the celebration of life. “Alan was upbeat and happy and only broke down in tears when he read the last love letter he wrote to Suzanne that closed the evening,” the source said.

Suzanne Somers Was Laid to Rest Wearing Special Boots

While Somers loved her sparkles, she was laid to rest wearing something even more special. Page Six reported that the star was buried wearing a pair of custom Timberland hiking boots. Her husband had previously gifted the boots to her. As seen in photos shared by the outlet, the boots were decorated with colorful drawings and messages from Hamel that read “In Love Forever,” “We Are One” and “Twice A Day.”

“They loved to go hiking all the time They loved the mountains,” an insider told Page Six when referencing the hiking boots. “He at some point, he gave those to her and personalized them for her.”

Somers often posted videos when she would hike in Palm Springs with her husband.

Somers’ funeral took place in late October 2023. The beloved star was buried at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City, California, according to Deadline.

