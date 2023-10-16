Andy Cohen, Real Housewives Stars Mourn the Death of Suzanne Somers

Stars from Bravo are remembering Suzanne Somers following her death at age 76.

The former “Three’s Company” star died at her home in Palm Springs, California, on October 15, 2023, at age 76, just one day shy of her 77th birthday. In a statement to ABC News, Somers’ publicist confirmed that she had been fighting cancer for 23 years. Somers’ cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Following Somers’ passing, Andy Cohen led tributes to her on social media. The veteran Bravo host posted a photo of Somers on the “Watch What Happens Live” set on his Instagram story and added several red heart emojis.

A post on the Instagram page for Cohen’s Sirius XM show Radio Andy is also captioned with: “Remembering the legendary Suzanne Somers. Thank you for all the laughs. May she rest in peace.”

Real Housewives Stars Reacted to the Death of Suzanne Somers

Somers is also being remembered on the “Watch What Happens Live” Instagram page.

A series of photos of her laughing and posing with other guests on the set of Cohen’s show is captioned with a tribute to her career: “Rest in peace, Suzanne Somers. From her days on the iconic sitcom Three’s Company to her joyous moments in the #WWHL Clubhouse, she always brightened our lives. She will be deeply missed. ❤️.”

“❤️ WE LOVED SUZANNE ❤️,” Cohen wrote in the comment section.

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Erin Lichy responded to the post with four broken heart emoji, and stars from other Housewives franchises also commented.

“Icon 💔,” wrote Taylor Armstrong of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Orange County.”

“That’s so sad ❤️,” added RHONY alum Dorinda Medley.

“Heartbreaking 💔I remember thinking Chrissy Snow was the most beautiful woman I ever saw 🙏🕊️,” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs, in reference to Somers’ character on the 1970s sitcom ‘Three’s Company.”

“A true Icon♥️My favorite childhood show,” wrote “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Katsanevas.

Somers Once Made a Cameo on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Rest in peace, Suzanne Somers. pic.twitter.com/dYfsPgfafi — Lisa Vanderpump Fans (@VanderpumpArmy) October 15, 2023

Somers appeared on Bravo TV multiple times over her career, including guest spots on “Million Dollar Listing” and “Watch What Happens Live.” Her final appearance on WWHL was in January 2020 where she talked about how she inadvertently outed her close friend Barry Manilow the previous time she was a guest on the Bravo late-night show.

In 2013, she made a cameo on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” episode “Stars and Stripes.” Somers shared her secrets to staying youthful with cast members Yolanda Hadid, Lisa Vanderpump, and Kyle Richards.

But a full-time spot on the Bravo reality show would never come to be. In a 2022 interview, Somers admitted she would never join the Real Housewives franchise.

“I don’t think so,” she said in an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. “It’s not my vibe. You know what I mean?”

Somers had preferred to do live streams from her home with her husband, Alan Hamel.

“What I do with Alan is real and true, and it’s my vibe,” she told Yontef. “So I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing. And besides, if I did that, I’d have to work for somebody else. Now we go into that problem, you know.”

