DWTS Alum’s Son Says ‘Heaven Is Lucky’ After Mother’s Death

Former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Suzanne Somers died on October 15, 2023. Somers, who had recently learned that her breast cancer had returned, is survived by her husband, Alan Hamel, her son, Bruce Somers, Jr., her stepchildren, and her grandchildren.

Somers would have celebrated her 77th birthday on October 16, 2023. Many of her family members took to social media to post tributes to her on what would have been a special day. One of those people was Somers’ son.

” To so many she was a brave warrior who articulated their fears. She wasn’t fearless, but she faced them so we could learn. She was a friend, a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entertainer, an icon, and a legend. But to me, she was just Mom. I had the privilege as the only person who could call her that,” Bruce Somers captioned an Instagram post.

“Mom, you left me with all the tools, though I’ll still need your guiding spirit around me. I feel you and know you are there,” he continued, adding, “I love you so dearly. Happy Birthday on what would have been your 77th birthday. Please gorge on all the birthday cake you want while you make all the other angels sing, dance, laugh and cry. Today, Heaven is lucky.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bruce Somers Has Been Spending Time With His Family Following His Mother’s Death

In an interview with ET, Bruce Somers shared that he and his family have been spending time together after saying goodbye to his mom.

“I think yesterday we were in a bubble, and it was it was special to all be together. Today, the overwhelming outpouring of love from everyone is heartfelt, but it’s a whole additional wave of emotion as well,” he told the outlet.

“Yesterday, she was just mom, and today she’s back to being Suzanne Somers in everyone’s eyes. And I appreciate that. And I appreciate everything that she’s done. She has touched so many people,” he added.

Dozens of fans posted their condolences in the comments section of Bruce Somers’ post.

Suzanne Somers Remained Positive Following Her Breast Cancer Recurrence

Suzanne Somers was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. Following surgery and radiation treatment, the cancer went into remission. However, in July 2023, the “Three’s Company” star revealed that her cancer had returned.

“This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Her family, including a few of her grandchildren, have shared emotional tributes to her, many of which have been shared on social media. The whole family is spending time together and are making sure that Hamel isn’t alone during this trying time.

“When I think about what happened, I lose it, and then I regain it. And it’s probably going to be that way for a while until things settle down. But I lost half of me,” Hamel told ET. He also shared an Instagram tribute to his wife, penning a poem about love.

READ NEXT: DWTS Competitor Shares the Person She’s Dancing for on Season 32