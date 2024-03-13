Husband of Deceased DWTS Alum Releases Statement Following Major Snub

Season 20 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Suzanne Somers died in October 2023 following a long cancer battle.

The actress was not mentioned as part of the In Memoriam segment during the 2024 Oscars and her widowed husband, Alan Hamel, has spoken out about the snub.

“I respect the Academy’s decision to not include Suzanne In Memoriam. Frankly, the outpouring from millions of her fans, was the kind of In Memoriam Suzanne would have lovingly embraced,” Hamel said in a statement given to ET.

“She adored and respected her Fans and similarly enjoyed a beautiful relationship with the Media and Paparazzi who elevated her career to heights rarely seen. She debuted on Carson in 1973 with her first of 27 books and remained active and relevant until her passing. God bless Suzanne Somers,” his statement concluded.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alan Hamel Is the CEO of Suzanne Somers’ Company

In the months that have followed Suzanne Somers’ untimely death, her husband and her family has kept her memory alive to the best of their abilities. From posting about her on social media, to keeping her company up and running, Somers’ brand still lives on.

“Suzanne Somers is one of America’s most popular and beloved personalities. In a multifaceted career that has spanned more than three decades, she has achieved extraordinary success as an actress, singer, comedienne, New York Times bestselling author, Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year, entrepreneur, and lecturer,” reads an excerpt from her website, which has not yet been updated to reflect her death.

In his Instagram bio, Hamel says he is the CEO of Suzanne Somers companies. His account only features two photos, both from 2018. He has utilized his wife’s official account whenever posting about her. Following her death, for example, Hamel posted a love letter that he wrote to her.

Alan Hamel Believes Suzanne Somers Is Sending Him Signs From Beyond

A couple of weeks after Somers’ death, Hamel did a Facebook Live.

“We were perfectly matched from the day we met 55 years ago and for the past 42 years, we have never spent even one hour apart. It was the greatest thing of my life, and I know it was the greatest thing of Suzanne’s life as well,” he said, according to ET.

He went on to say that he still feels his wife’s presence around him.

“She is somewhere. I don’t know where, I know she’s here,” he said. He went on to share that he had a dream about Somers.

“I looked over at her and she was looking at me, and then of course once I turned the lights on, she was no longer there. Was that real? I don’t know. I find as I age, I spend more time thinking about an afterlife and I believe there’s an afterlife,” he said.

In an interview with Page Six, Hamel recalled some other “strange” instances.

“A hummingbird flew into our house and made the rounds in the kitchen, and the living room and the dining room. [Then,] the fireplace started all by itself, [and] some music came on by Suzanne’s favorite composer,” he told Page Six in January 2024.

