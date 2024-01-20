DWTS Fans Split on Possible Season 33 Husband & Wife Casting

Actor Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor, have been asked about joining “Dancing With the Stars” in the past. However, on a new episode of their podcast called “The Squeeze,” Lautner’s wife made it very clear that she’d love to compete on the show.

“I think it would be really fun to do the show,” she said on the January 10, 2024, episode of the podcast. She explained that she would watch the show with her grandmother when she was younger.

“It would just be a really crazy, full circle moment, getting to bring my nana and being like, ‘hey nana, I’m not a pro. I’m a star on this.’ Like how crazy is that?” she added. Her husband said that it’s his wife’s “dream” to be a part of the DWTS cast.

The guest on the podcast was season 32 Mirrorball Trophy winner, Xochitl Gomez. Mrs. Lautner joked that Gomez could maybe put in a good word for her.

Fans Reacted to Taylor Lautner’s Wife Saying She’d Like to Compete on the Show

After the podcast was released, a clip made its way to TikTok before becoming fodder for a Reddit thread. Several fans reacted to the idea of the Lautners competing on the show. Some people pointed out that Lautner’s wife isn’t really a celebrity and doesn’t fit the bill while others discussed whether or not they’d like to see another married couple compete against one another.

“Well wasn’t Joseph Baena on the show because he’s Arnold’s son? He’s not famous on his own either so I don’t think it would be weird for Tay to be on the show,” one person wrote.

“My dream for if they did have them on the show would be to have a husbands vs wives thing going on with Val and Jenna. I know they had Val and Jenna on their podcast at one point, but I think it would be fun for Tay and Jenna to be paired up against Taylor and Val,” someone else added.

“I would honestly hope they don’t cast them both. The narrative that comes with pairings (Alexa/carlos, Heidi/charli, Meryl/charlie, Vanessa/nick) is boring and I prefer everyone to have their own individual journey. The only partnership I care about is the one with their pro. We could get clips of male Taylor in the packages and in the audience,” a third comment read.

“They’re so cute together (love them) but it would be weird to have her on. She’s not really a star at all,” a fourth Redditor said.

Jenna Johnson Previously Said She’d Love to Have Taylor Lautner as a Partner

On July 19, 2023, ballroom pro Jenna Johnson did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories. When someone asked her who her “dream partner” was, she said Lautner’s name.

“How amazing would it be if @TAYLAUTNER & @TAYLORLAUTNER were on DWTS?! I would literally cry of happiness,” Johnson responded.

The Lautners didn’t make the cut for season 32 — Johnson was paired with model Tyson Beckford — but it’s possible they could be asked in the future. It’s unknown if they’re a consideration for season 33.

