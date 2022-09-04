DWTS Cast Members Returning to TV in New Show

Two “Dancing With the Stars” alums and their famous family is coming back to TV when “Home to Roost” debuts on the BBC. The reality show will feature the rock ‘n roll Osbourne family — rocker Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and their children Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne, who are both “Dancing With the Stars” alumni. The new series was announced 20 years after “The Osbournes” first debuted on MTV in 2002.

The Show Will Follow Ozzy & Sharon As They Move Back to England

In a press, the BBC announced that “Home to Roost” will chronicle the Osbournes moving back to England to restart their lives in the British countryside after having lived in the United States for decades. The first season will be 10 half-hour episodes.

“The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet – with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself,” reads the press release.

“Rejoining the Osbournes as they return to the U.K. is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said producers Ben Wicks and Colin Barr in a statement. “Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us – now they’re coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love and tears. We can’t wait to work with them and to share it with BBC One viewers in 2023.”

“I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the U.K.,” added Clare Sillery, head of commissioning documentaries for BBC One.

The Osbournes Want to Leave the U.S. Because It’s ‘a Very Weird Place to Live Right Now’

The Guardian actually broke the news of the Osbournes’ move in an August 2022 interview with Ozzy. The newspaper reported that the Osbournes’ Los Angeles-area mansion is for sale for $18 million and they are going to resume living in their 120-year-old estate in Buckinghamshire. They are currently having a construction crew build a swimming pool, put in air conditioning and make a studio for Ozzy.

“It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now,” said Sharon.

“Everything’s f***ing ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f***ing crazy,” said Ozzy, adding, “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in f***ing Forest Lawn (a famous Hollywood cemetery). I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season nine alum Kelly Osbourne announced in May that she and partner Sid Wilson of Slipknot are expecting their first child and based on the BBC press release, the upcoming bundle of joy will be featured on the new TV series.

Jack Osbourne, who competed on season 17 of “Dancing With the Stars,” welcomed his fourth child in July 2022, a girl named Maple Artemis. Jack is a girl-dad to four young ladies now — baby Maple, whom he shares with fiancee Aree Gearhart, and Pearl Clementine, 10, Andy Rose, 7, and Minnie Theodora, 4, from a previous marriage to Lisa Stelly.

