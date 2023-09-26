DWTS Elimination: Who Went Home During the Season 32 Premiere?

Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” got off to a great start with its premiere episode on September 26. The first show was extra long, and at the end of the night, the first elimination of the season took place.

DWTS fans had their theories regarding who would be the first celebrity cut, but everybody’s actual performances may have shifted everybody’s thinking. Who went home after the season 32 “Dancing with the Stars” premiere?

Here’s what you need to know:

The 1st Couple Eliminated in Season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Was…

Not every season of “Dancing with the Stars” eliminates a couple during the first week of the competition. However, for season 32, ABC announced ahead of the September 26 premiere that one pair’s dancing journey would end as the premiere wrapped.

Viewers had the opportunity to watch the pairs perform the tango, salsa, foxtrot, cha cha, or jive, and voting online and via text was available throughout the show. After the last of the dances, the two pairs at risk of becoming the first elimination were announced.

The bottom two couples at the end of the season 32 premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” were Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater, along with Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki.

Ultimately, the judges’ scores and viewers’ votes determined that Matt Walsh and KoKo Iwasaki would be the first season 32 couple eliminated from “Dancing with the Stars.”

The Full List of DWTS Premiere Dances & Scores

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, danced the cha cha to “Peanut Butter Jelly” by Galantis. The judges gave them a total score of 18 out of 30.

“The Brady Bunch” star Barry Williams and his partner Peta Murgatroyd used the show’s “It’s a Sunshine Day” for their foxtrot. Their score was a 16 out of 30.

Model Tyson Beckford and pro Jenna Johnson used Luther Vandross’ song “Never Too Much” for their cha cha. Their score was 12 out of 30.

“How I Met Your Mother” star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber performed a salsa to P!nk’s “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” Their score was 13 out of 30.

“Too Hot to Handle” star Harry Jowsey and new pro Rylee Arnold utilized Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body” to dance a cha cha. The pair received a total score of 12 out of 30.

Singer Jason Mraz and his partner Daniella Karagach danced a cha cha to his song “I Feel Like Dancing.” Their score was 21 out of 30.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten danced the tango to “Don’t Call Me Up” by Mabel. The couple scored 15 out of 30.

Professional football player Adrian Peterson and pro Britt Stewart danced a salsa to “Yeah!” by Usher. The duo received a 18 out of 30.

YouTube star Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong did a tango to “El tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge. They received a score of 19 out of 30.

Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko performed a cha cha to Kiss” by Prince. The judges gave the pair a score of 17 out of 30.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater used “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic while performing their jive. The duo was given a score of 15 out of 30.

“The Bachelorette” Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev performed a tango to “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna. The judges gave them a score of 22 out of 30.

“Veep” actor Matt Walsh and partner Koko Iwasaki did a cha cha to “Poison” by Bell Biv de Voe. They received a score of 12 out of 30.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix and her partner Pasha Pashkov did a tango to “Love Myself” by Hailee Steinfeld. They received a score of 21 out of 30.