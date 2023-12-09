Val Chmerkovskiy & Xochitl Gomez Share ‘So Much Love’ & Gratitude After DWTS Win

During the finale of “Dancing with the Stars” season 32, Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and her professional dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy were declared the winners. The two shared some sweet social media posts about one another before the finale, and after their win, they shared some additional thoughts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Val Chmerkovskiy Wrote That Xochitl Gomez Was ‘Precious Cargo’

On December 6, once Chmerkovskiy recovered slightly from the excitement of the “Dancing with the Stars” finale, he shared his thoughts on Instagram. His post included a video of the moment they learned they won, along with some other glimpses of the excitement the reveal generated.

In his caption, Chmerkovskiy wrote, “So much work. So much joy. So much love. Thank you @dancingwiththestars for trusting me with such precious cargo.”

The next part of his caption was addressed specifically to Gomez. “@_xochitl.gomez you’re such a little star of a human, that’s why I wanted this so much for you.”

The three-time “Dancing with the Stars” champion added he hopes the experience “continues to reinforce your self-esteem and further empowers you to pursue your dreams and consistently strive to better yourself and the world around you.”

Chmerkovskiy wrote that he “loved working with you, teaching you, performing with you, and becoming your friend.” He also thanked the “Dancing with the Stars” fans for their support. “I hate to admit it but my little heart needed it,” he revealed.

He also shared the support “truly made my heart so full.”

The comments section of Chmerkovskiy’s post was filled with love from former dance partners, colleagues, and fans. His season 31 partner, Gabby Windey, wrote, “Congratulations!!!!! So well deserved and so proud!!!”

Fellow pros Brandon Armstrong and Alan Bersten congratulated him, as did his wife, Jenna Johnson, and brother, Maks. Gomez herself commented, “Im gonna miss you Val.”

Gomez and Chmerkovskiy may not be seeing one another daily now that their season of “Dancing with the Stars” is over, but they have joked that she will be babysitting his son, Rome, and they’ll both still be based in Los Angeles.

Xochitl Gomez Will Be ‘Forever Grateful’

Gomez posted her own thoughts on Instagram after the finale as well. “I’m forever grateful for my journey on Dancing With the Stars and to whoever made the decision to pair Val and I together,” she wrote.

The new “Dancing with the Stars” champion added, “@valentin you inspire me so much, you’ve made a huge impact on me.” Gomez continued, “You have shown me respect, care, and love combined with work, determination, and focus-yet you made sure I had the most fun possible.”

The winner of the first Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy also thanked Johnson for “supporting me and allowing me to form close friendships with your family.” Gomez promised she would be in the audience for “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 “in admiration for the next cast.”

Johnson commented, “Love you with all my heart.”

Co-host and former winner Alfonso Ribeiro wrote, “You were incredible. So proud of you and your season. Welcome to the club.”

Fellow season 32 contestant Lele Pons gushed, “I told you i told you!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥 congratulations XV !!!”

Gomez also received celebratory comments from others like Harry Jowsey, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Charli D’Amelio, and fellow finalist Ariana Madix.

“bell of the 🪩 ball ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations! i cant believe how fast time flew from that first day we all met. it’s been a joy to know you and i cant wait to see what you do next! 🥰🥰🥰,” Madix shared.

One supporter noted, “The evolution of your bond is truly what drew so many in to your electric performances. The partnership was the core & became a demonstration of pure artistry and craftsmanship of you BOTH! Beyond deserved. 🪩✨”

“I ADORED watching you dance. I went into the season rooting for my girl Ariana. But after watching you, I was rooting for you too! This season was great. So many awesome contestants. Congrats,” added another “Dancing with the Stars” viewer.