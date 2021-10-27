DWTS Viewers Say Show Is ‘Rigged’ Following Horror Night Elimination

Some viewers of the hit ballroom dance competition “Dancing With the Stars” are saying that they believe the show is “rigged” following the elimination of Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong, a couple that was putting up decent scores from the judges consistently.

Throughout the competition, the couple was mostly at least in the middle of the pack, with their lowest score coming in during week 3 with just a 21 out of 40 and their highest coming in week 5 with a 36 out of 40.

On the night of their elimination, which was themed Horror Night, the couple danced the Argentine Tango in tribute to the movie Arachnophobia. They received praise from the judges and received a score of 32 out of 40, which put them at the bottom of the leaderboard even with 8 out of 10s across the board.

Unfortunately, when combined with votes, they were placed in the bottom two alongside Suni Lee and Sasha Farber. Each of the judges chose to save Lee and Farber, meaning that Moore and Armstrong were eliminated from the competition.

Some Fans Say The Show Is ‘Rigged’ In Favor of JoJo Siwa

When it comes to the scores and eliminations, some fans aren’t buying that the judges are being fair, especially when it comes to JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson.

“More proof #DWTS is rigged! When JoJo gets all 10s AGAIN! When her performance was once again SLOPPY and not that great!! Its really REALLY sad that the people who DESERVE 10s don’t get them..and only JoJo gets them,” one person wrote on Twitter.

The tweet is not quite accurate, as Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert have also now received a perfect score during season 30 after a contemporary dance on Horror Night.

One person replied to Moore’s tweet about her elimination, writing, “I hate that they did that. There is NO WAY you should be gone, but it’s rigged I hope you know that…..JoJo Siwa was pinned to win before the show even started #DWTS #DWTS30 #RiggedShow.”

Yet another tweeted, “I guess I will root for Melora now even though clearly JoJo is rigged to win from the start. #DWTS”

Some people pointed to the fact that Moore needed to return to filming “Real Housewives of Atlanta” as evidence that the show was fixed.

“So then DWTS rumor being rigged IS true.. RHOA is filming and Kenya is needed so she had to leave the competition early,” one user tweeted.

Others said the show was not rigged.

“no one can tell me dwts is rigged when i went to tour and people were cheering for bobby bones when he wasn’t even there,” one person tweeted.

Bones was the winner of an earlier season of “Dancing With the Stars,” and many fans say that he did not deserve the win because he was not the strongest dancer that season. The show decided who won purely based on votes up until later seasons.

Moore Was Emotional About Her Elimination

Moore was clearly happy to be on “Dancing With the Stars” each week, as she spoke in the pre-taped packages before each performance about how much dance and being on the show meant for her. That meant it was emotional for the star when she was eliminated from the competition.

She took to Instagram to let her followers know how she was feeling following her elimination, according to Page Six, as she captioned one clip “So Sad Right Now” with tears in her eyes.

“I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity,” Moore said after it was announced she’d be going home. “This has been a dream come true. I love you guys so much,” she said, looking over at all the dancers and celebrities in the ballroom.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

