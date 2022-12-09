DWTS Family Rallies Around Friend After Sudden Loss

Several members of the “Dancing With the Stars” family are showing their love and support for a dear friend after a tragic loss.

On December 3, 2022, Wells Adams of “Bachelor in Paradise” fame revealed that his dog, Carl, had died.

“Trying to type this through tears, but it’s with a heavy heart I must tell you that @carlthebloodhound has gone to doggy heaven. Carl, you were such a good guy. A true gentle giant. You were sweet, noisy, protective, and slobbery, and boy did you give the best hugs! You were the best boy I’ve ever known. I hope you thought I was a good dad. We’ve been through so much and I there’s no way I would be here without you,” Adams’ Instagram caption read, in part.

Several people from DWTS commented on the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Former DWTS Contestants Commented on Adams’ Post

After Adams shared the news about the death of his dog, several people from “Dancing With the Stars” took to the comments section of the post to offer their condolences.

“I’m so sorry for your loss my friend,” DWTS champ Rumer Willis wrote.

“What an incredible dog and friend. He will be missed,” former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall — who competed on season 24 of DWTS — said.

“NO. My heart. It’s broken for you. I’m so sorry. He will forever visit you,” season 29 champ Kaitlyn Bristowe added.

“May he Rest In Peace. Bet he’s upstairs sharing dog stories and chasing ladies with my old boy Dutch,” season 20’s Chris Soules commented.

Adams Previously Made an Appearance on DWTS

Although Adams never competed on DWTS himself, he did make an appearance on the dance competition show.

Adams was part of the guy group that joined “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile on stage for an unforgettable performance on season 27. Amabile was partnered with Jenna Johnson for the season and tried his best to dance, though he previously admitted that he was not a dancer.

Play

DWTS Joe the Grocer, Val, Jenna and Guys From The Bachelor "I'm Too Sexy" Also Eric Bigger, Dean Unglert, Wells Adams and Nick Viall 2018-11-20T02:44:44Z

For a special performance, Amabile called in some of his pals, including Adams, Nick Viall, Eric Bigger, and Dean Unglert, all of whom appeared shirtless and in denim overalls.

“The DWTS finale rose,” Adams captioned a post from the experience. The guys took the stage during the show’s finale, performing a version Amabile’s week 4 Salsa to “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Friend.

Amabile was on the show through the 8th week before getting eliminated.

Although Adams has never appeared as a competitor on the show, several social media users really liked his performance and thought his moves — and his personality — make him a perfect fit.

“Hey @DancingABC plsss cast the bachelorette s.12 bachelor Wells Adams he would be a greatttt addition,” one person tweeted at the time.

“@WellsAdams on the finale of #DWTS is MY FAVORITE THING of the entire season #yftpodcast,” someone else wrote.

“My personal favorite part of the #Bachelor #DWTSFinale performance was when @WellsAdams did this classic strip tease move, wiping his butt with the shirt,” a third tweet read.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Competitor ‘Relieved’ After Divorce