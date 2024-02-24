Wendy Williams’ Family Says They Didn’t Know About Dementia Diagnosis

The extended family of former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Wendy Williams has revealed heartbreaking details about their connection to her amid her significant health issues.

Williams, along with her sister, Wanda Finnie, and niece, Alex Finnie, participated in filming the Lifetime special “Where Is Wendy Williams?” The special is slated to air on February 24 and 25, and it will show “Wendy’s delicate state of mind, erratic behavior and declining health” captured on film.

Ahead of the airing of the Lifetime series, Williams’ representative revealed some devastating information about her health. Now, her family says they were left in the dark about much of the information.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wendy Williams’ Family Was Cut off After a Legal Guardian Was Assigned

A press release shared by PR Newswire on February 22 detailed Williams’ health issues. She had previously been diagnosed with both lymphedema and Graves’ disease. In addition, after numerous medical tests done in 2023, it was discovered that Williams also has aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

On February 23, People shared what her sister and niece had to say about Williams’ diagnosis. “I don’t know, honestly. I don’t know,” Wanda said of what conditions Williams had been diagnosed as having.

Wanda noted that the family was shut out after a court appointed a legal guardian for Williams. Around April 2022, Wanda explained, “It just appeared that all was cut off at that point.”

Williams’ sister added they last knew of details regarding her health conditions in the fall of 2021. Williams was in Florida with family while her daytime talk show was on hiatus.

At that point, Wanda shared, “Even beyond family, there were doctors involved, people in Wendy’s professional world that were involved,” in her care. In addition, Wanda noted, “She had a health team in place, nurses in place and she had family in place. She was getting healthier.”

The Family Believes Williams Is Doing Much Better Now

In a pre-taped segment of “The View” that aired on February 22, Alex talked about the Lifetime series. During the segment, she was asked what she thought was happening with her aunt. Specifically, Alex was asked if Williams’ health issues included more than addiction, lymphedema, and Graves’ disease.

Alex replied, “You know, there’s more happening…I would love it if my aunt could be here today to tell her story. Yes, as a family, you know that there’s more there” with Williams’ health.

As she discussed her aunt’s medical challenges, she did not mention dementia or aphasia. She also did not indicate how much the family knew about those diagnoses before the recent press release.

Alex told People many scenes in the Lifetime show were hard to watch, as Williams’ condition deteriorated. Wanda shared, “I don’t think there’s anyone Wendy needed more than her family.” She added, “The concern of the family has always been Wendy’s health.”

When the family does have contact with Williams, which has to be at her initiation, she sounds “really great,” Alex indicated. “She’s in a much better place now, but it shouldn’t have taken a year and a half,” she insists.