Details of Lawsuit Tied to DWTS Alum Emerge

Details regarding a lawsuit connected to a former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant have just become public. The lawsuit involves season 12 DWTS contestant Wendy Williams.

Williams’ legal guardian filed the lawsuit just before Lifetime aired its documentary on her. Lifetime aired “Where Is Wendy Williams?” on February 24 and 25.

The lawsuit remained under seal until now. TMZ reported on the lawsuit and noted a woman named Sabrina Morrissey filed it. Morrissey’s identity had not been publicly known before the filing.

The suit named A&E Television Networks, the parent company of Lifetime. Morrissey alleges Williams was “not capable of consenting” to the contract presented by A&E Television Networks.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wendy Williams’ Guardian Called the Docuseries Exploitative & Demeaning

On March 14, People reported the details of the lawsuit filed by Morrissey. She initially filed the lawsuit on February 20, days before the Williams docuseries airing on Lifetime.

The media outlet obtained the lawsuit paperwork and noted Morrissey alleges that A&E “shamelessly exploits [Williams] and portrays her in an extremely demeaning and undignified manner.”

In addition, the lawsuit alleges the network “incorrectly states that she is ‘broke’ and cruelly implies that her disoriented demeanor is due to substance abuse and intoxication.”

On February 22, Williams’ management team released a statement revealing her serious medical diagnosis. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia in 2023. Details of Williams’ medical condition came from Jennifer Hanley of the Ridge Hill Group.

Variety noted filming of the docuseries took place between August 2022 and April 2023. Williams and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., were executive producers for the project. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the court appointed Williams’ guardian in March 2022.

Morrissey’s lawsuit detailed that guardian and court approval were required before any contracts were put into place and before video footage could be released publicly. Morrissey says “No such approval was sought or provided.”

Despite the lack of original approval, Morrissey allowed the project to continue. However, that approval was conditional on the “review and final approval of the Guardian and the court, who are responsible for [Williams’] wellbeing.”

That was not done, Morrissey alleges. When she saw the public trailer for the docuseries she found herself “horrified,” Morrissey stated.

The Lawsuit Alleges Williams ‘Lacked Capability’ to Agree to the Contract

Morrissey’s lawsuit states, “It is readily apparent that the complete promised documentary would even further portray [Williams] in a humiliating and demeaning manner.”

“This blatant exploitation of a vulnerable woman with a serious medical condition who is beloved by millions within and outside of African American community is disgusting, and it cannot be allowed,” the filing reads.

ET Online adds that Morrissey’s lawsuit alleges “As a result of her medical condition, [Williams] lacked capacity when the Contract was purportedly executed, and she remains in that condition.”

Morrissey’s lawsuit claims Williams “was, at all relevant times, incapable of managing her own business and personal affairs, and indeed, was placed into a guardianship and under the supervision of this court.”

The filing also noted Williams “did not, and could not, approve the manner in which she was filmed and portrayed in the Trailer and documentary.”

Despite Morrissey filing the lawsuit, Lifetime aired “Where Is Wendy Williams?” as scheduled. In response to the details of the lawsuit becoming public, Lifetime gave People a statement.

“We look forward to the unsealing of our papers as well, as they tell a very different story,” the network stated.

People noted that the docuseries executive producer, Mark Ford, previously provided a statement to them.

“The film was signed off on by Wendy, her management, her attorneys, the guardianship. They were aware of the filming all the way through.”

Ford added, “We did go by the book and get all the permissions that we needed to get.”