Why This DWTS Pro is Currently Wearing Diapers

Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson recently gave birth to her first child with husband Carson McAllister, and she’s been open about the hardships that have come along with being a first-time parent.

Carson announced the birth of her son on Instagram on January 4. She wrote, “After a really hard 24-hour labor, and an unexpected c-section… we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!”

The couple later announced that they named their son Kevin Leo McAllister after his grandfather.

Carson Shared That She’s ‘Still in Diapers’

In a post two weeks after her son’s birth, Carson shared that she’s still wearing diapers following the challenging c-section.

“Finally wearing real clothes but still in a diaper,” she wrote. “Healing from a birth is no joke! So proud of this body and what it went through to bring this angel boy into this world. We are absolutely in love with you little Leo.”

Carson also uploaded a video of her and McAllister’s time in the hospital during labor, writing, “We waited so long for you baby boy! After 24 hours of labor, 2 1/2 hours of pushing, & an unexpected c-section we finally had you in our arms safe. This day was the hardest & best day of our lives. So in love with my little family.”

The Instagram video was set to Calum Scott’s “You Are the Reason.”

Other DWTS Pros Congratulated the Couple

Plenty of other Dancing With the Stars pros and alum took to Instagram to congratulate the couple after they announced their son’s birth.

Lindsay Arnold commented on the announcement, writing “I’m so happy for you!” She also commented on a later post, He is perfect! oh sweet Leo we love you!”

“So so happy for you guys!!!” Gleb Savchenko responded to the post.

Sasha Farber replied to the post announcing Carson’s son’s name, writing “Omggggg what a stud!!! Can’t wait to meet him and teach him gymnastics.”

Artem Chigvintsev, the Season 29 champion of Dancing With the Stars also jumped in to say congratulations to the new parents.

Cheryl Burke, Frankie Muniz, Daniella Karagach and Brandon Armstrong all also congratulated the couple.

in the fall, Carson had said she’d planned to be “induced at 39 weeks,” according to People.

“I just don’t want the risk of having a C-section,” she shared in an Instagram story in 2020. She said her doctor told her the best way to avoid that was to be induced.

“He said there’s been a lot of studies about how they’ve had less c-sections with women who were induced versus women who waited until full-term – so that’s kind of what I’m basing my decision off of.”

Carson did end up having a C-section, but she has said she’s very proud of her body for healing after what it has been through.

Dancing With the Stars will return for season 30 at some point in 2021 or 2022. There has been no date yet announced for the premiere.

