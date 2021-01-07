‘DWTS’ Witney Carson’s New Baby Has Sentimental Family Name

On January 3, 2021, Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Witney Carson and her husband Carson McAllister welcomed their first child, a baby boy, after a hard 24 hours of labor and an unexpected C-section. Now she has shared the first photo and video of her new bundle of joy with her fans and has revealed his sentimental name that has a special family connection.

Carson and McAllister Named Their Son Kevin Leo

Well, give the Dancing With the Stars Reddit community the gold star for correctly guessing what Carson and McAllister would name their baby. Based on an Instagram she posted in mid-December of the baby’s nursery, a Reddit user posited that the baby would be named “Leo” because of all the lions in the decor. Then another user chimed in by saying, “I know her husband’s name is actually Kevin Carson McAllister but goes by Carson. So if I had to make a guess they would give little boy Kevin ‘Middle Name’ McCallister. To keep the family name and to honour Carson’s late father. But then the little guy will go by his middle name like Carson did! Any other guesses?! I saw a lot of people saying Leo because of his nursery and the lion on the wall then the stuffed lion in it he crib.”

That is indeed exactly what they did. In an Instagram photo of the newborn, Carson wrote, “Kevin Leo McAllister. Named after his grandpa who sent him down to us. Born on Jan. 3rd 2021 7lbs. 2oz. 21” long! My little Leo, I love you more than words can express. You are the most precious gift. My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world, Leo.”

Carson’s colleagues and former partners were quick to jump in with their congratulations and good wishes. Dancer Sasha Farber wrote that he can’t wait to teach the little boy gymnastics and Carson’s former partner Alfonso Ribeiro wrote, “Perfection!!! So precious! He’s going to be spoiled silly from his Ribeiro fam.”

Carson Also Posted a Video Montage of The Delivery and Birth

In a beautiful Instagram video, Carson and McAllister hold their new baby while Calum Scott’s “You Are the Reason” plays over the top of the footage. Carson captioned the footage, “First 24 hours with our precious, beautiful boy….Everyone tells you how special bringing life into this world is but you never know exactly what they mean until it happens to you. This is my whole entire world.”

Dancer Kym Johnson Herjavec responded that “there’s nothing like it” and said that Carson’s post made her cry. Ribeiro added that “it’s truly the greatest feeling you could ever have.”

The family also received congratulations from former Dancing With the Stars host Erin Andrews and fellow dancers and contestants Carlos Penavega, Amy Purdy, Candace Cameron Bure, Alan Bersten, Britt Cherry, Lindsay Arnold, Artem Chigvintsev, and reality stars Michelle Money, Julie Berry, Emily Ferguson, and Mykenna Dorn.

Leo is the first child for both Carson and McAllister, who wed on New Year’s Day 2016.

Dancing With the Stars season 30 should return in 2021 but ABC has not announced when it will premiere yet.

