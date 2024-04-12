DWTS Pro Witney Carson Gives Full Tour of Her Stunning Florida Home in New Video

Witney Carson opened up her new home to fans.

In April 2024, the veteran “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer shared a new video to give fans a full tour of her home which is located a world away from the ABC ballroom, in Orlando, Florida.

Carson captioned an Instagram clip of her tour with, “Our little slice of paradise.” She also tagged the furniture and lighting companies that helped pull her vision together.

Carson competed on DWTS from seasons 18- 31, with the exception of season 29. In 2023, she stepped back from the show for season 32 to settle in with her husband Carson McAllister and their sons, Leo, 3, and Jet, 10 months, in Florida.

Witney Carson Revealed What Inspired Her to Buy Her New House

Carson’s 5-minute video tour on her YouTube page gives fans a close look at her home’s spacious, open floorplan with light furnishings. The clip kicks off with Carson standing at a huge blue doorway leading into the poolside courtyard with Spanish archways. The doors are outfitted with lionshead-shaped brass knockers, which actually served as a sign for Carson and her husband.

“My [father-in-law’s] name was Kevin Leo and ever since he passed away, every symbol of a lion we’d find reminded us of him,” Carson told Us Weekly in an interview. “The first thing we saw on the doors of the house were two lion heads and then the realtor was like, ‘Yeah the owners love lions’ so you’re going to see a lot of them in here.’ We bought the house that week.”

In the video, Carson shows fans the combination living and dining area. Her “Dancing with the Stars” mirrorball trophy can be seen on a shelf above the dining buffet.

The kitchen boasts globe-style pendants from Hudson Valley Lighting, and a star-patterned tile backsplash. The cozy first-floor primary bedroom features doors that open to the courtyard.

Upstairs, Carson shows off an office nook, a guest bedroom, media room, and playroom. She then ventures to the backyard which features a stone fire pit and fruit trees.

Witney Carson Revealed Why Her Family Moved to Florida

It has been almost a year since Carson and her husband moved from their home in Utah to Florida, just ahead of the birth of their son, Jet.

Carson announced the surprising move in March 2023 on Instagram, and the family made the move in May. “Well you guys, we are moving…. TO FLORIDA!!🌴☀️, “the DWTS pro wrote at the time. “As hard as this change might be, I know it’s right for us right now. I’m filled with lots of emotions, but I really am excited to have this adventure with my little family. I’m embracing the change, so here we go 2023!!”

She explained the reason for the move in an Instagram story, Heavy reshared on Facebook. “We had been looking for a place warm for about two years and my sister-in-law moved to Florida about a year and a half ago,” she shared in March 2023. “And we just kind of fell in love with the area she is in. And this house became available and we decided to jump on board. It happened very suddenly, within five days. And yeah, it just feels right. We’re excited to be in the warm weather in the winter months as well. So it’ll be good.”

Carson has not ruled out a return to the DWTS ballroom. In March 2024, she told Entertainment Tonight that the ballroom still calls her name. “I mean, that show lives and breathes in me,” she said. “It’s really hard to give up something that I love so much, but you know, I love my family more,” she added.

