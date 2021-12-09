‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Debunks Recent Rumors

Fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” know that the professional dancers are also often friends behind the scenes, but that doesn’t keep fans from speculating about the status of certain friendships.

When it comes to Witney Carson, some fans have speculated that, though she used to be close with Jenna Johnson and Lindsay Arnold, she’s simply not friends with the women any longer.

That speculation has officially been put to rest. In screenshots uploaded to Reddit from Carson’s Instagram stories, she confirmed she is still friends with Arnold.

Carson Shared Interactions With Arnold

Some fans thought that Arnold and Carson no longer spoke with one another, but when asked if the two still spoke daily, Carson said yes and uploaded screenshots of her conversation with Arnold from when she was sitting next to Patrick Dempsey at an event.

One person commented on the post, writing, “Wait… you mean… people don’t post every interaction with their close friends on social media all the time? Seriously, I’ve never gotten this sub’s obsession with it. I don’t think I have had more than one social media interaction with either of my best friends in the last 5 years. Why? Because we’re texting or hanging out.”

Another wrote, “I wish we could sticky note this at the top somehow. Both these things get asked often I feel like lol Sometimes it’s so easy to forget that these people can text and message each other about life events etc without constantly liking or commenting on each others things.”

She Also Shared Photos With Jenna Johnson

Another person asked Carson if she is still friends with Jenna Johnson, and she said “We’re both obsessed with her,” referring to herself and her son, Leo. Fans speculated that the two were no longer close friends after Carson was not a bridesmaid at Johnson’s wedding to Val Chmerkovskiy, though Johnson was a bridesmaid earlier at Carson’s wedding.

One person commented to explain the situation and speculation.

“I don’t think the questions were coming out of nowhere,” they wrote. “Jenna was a bridesmaid at Witney’s wedding and at some point Witney unfollowed Val (Jenna’s husband) and Witney was not a bridesmaid at Jenna’s wedding. So I understand why people had questions about that friendship.”

They added, “I don’t think it’s weird for people to ask questions about it.”

Carson recently also shared photos of taking her nearly one-year-old son to the set of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Feeling all the feels today,” she wrote. “Showing my son where I’ve worked for 10 years doing what I love was surreal! Can’t believe I get to continue to do what I love with my boys by my side @carson.mcallister.”

She later shared photos of Leo on set with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman, writing “Missing those Monday nights, anyone else?!”

Inaba commented to thank Carson for bringing Leo to the set to meet everyone.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Finalists Fans Think Were ‘Robbed’ of Winning