Witney Carson Might Not Return to DWTS Next Year

As “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 comes to a close, the professional dancers have started talking about if they’ll return to the show. Val Chmerkovskiy has said that he’s probably retiring and Cheryl Burke has also talked about hanging up her dancing shoes.

In an interview on Cheryl’s podcast, “Pretty Messed Up: Dancing With Myself,” pro Witney Carson revealed that she might not come back next year. Read on to find out why and what she sees in her future.

In 2020, Witney and fellow pro Lindsay Arnold sat out season 29 because they were pregnant with their first children — Lindsay welcomed daughter Sage in November 2020 and Witney welcomed son Leo in January 2021.

Witney told Cheryl that she’s thinking about sitting out “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 for the same reason.

“I don’t know [about coming back], we’ll have to see. I don’t know what my plan is, like if I’m gonna be pregnant,” said Witney. “Right now, I feel like I could have another one [right away] because Leo is so easy. He’s so fun right now, he’s just really fun, he’s at such a fun age. But I’m worried for when he turns two. I’ve heard that’s terrible. I might not be ready for [another one] quite yet.”

But she added, “Maybe [Leo will] just be perfect and I’ll have another baby [next year].”

She went on to say that she and her husband Carson McAllister had “five good years married just the two of [them]” before they had Leo, so they got to travel and live their lives, but they eventually “reached the point” where they looked at each other and said, “OK, now what?”

“We kind of got in the habit of it just being us two and we needed … something else. So we were ready, that’s why we started trying,” said Witney.

Cheryl and Witney are friends outside of the show, but they had to laugh about the fact that Cheryl has basically watched Witney grow up in the decade they’ve been pros on “Dancing With the Stars” together — Cheryl started back in 2006 with season two, then Witney joined in 2013 as part of the troupe and became a pro for the first time in season 18. But Cheryl said it makes her “so happy” to see Witney so happy and praised her for being an “amazing mother.”

“You’re such an amazing mother. I love being able to see you grow up before my eyes,” said Cheryl. “I feel like I’m everybody’s godmother on the show because I’m the oldest OG on the show.”

Witney laughed and said, “I really feel like I grew up on the show and you were definitely like the mom of the show.”

Cheryl said she definitely is the mom now because she’s getting older and she can “feel it.”

“I definitely am now, especially since my life is slowly transitioning and I feel it. I root for the show, I’m still a No. 1 fan of everybody and I know how hard we freakin’ work. We work our a**es off. It’s been so fun talking to you, Wit, and I’m so happy that you are happy. You have so much peace,” said Cheryl.

“Look at you, Cheryl! Really, I felt like this season you just seem in a really, really good place … it’s good to see you like that,” Witney replied.

Awww! They are so adorable together. It’s fun to know that the pros really do like each other off-screen.

